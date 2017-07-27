Home > Health >

In Katsina :  Nutritionist advises mothers on breast feeding

Chief Nutrition Officer in Katsina has called on mothers in the state to ensure adequate breast feeding and regular feeding of their babies to guard against malnutrion.

  Published:
Hajiya Rabiya Mohammed , Chief Nutrition Officer in Katsina State Government has called on mothers in the state to ensure adequate breast feeding and regular feeding of their babies to guard against malnutrion.

Mohammed made the call on Thursday at the close session of the two- day zonal sensitisation workshop in Daura.

The workshop was organised by the state primary health care development agency (KPHDA) in collaboration with an NGO, Saves the children international.

She described malnutrition as one of the diseases affecting children, stressing that with good parental care and hygienic environment, malnutrition would be eradicated.

The urged participants to make good use of the knowledge they acquired during the workshop, stressing that it would greatly help them in addressing malnutrion.

She said the workshop had exposed the participants to the causes of malnutrion, its symptoms and preventive measures.

According to her,regular and quality  nutrition was the best preventive measure against malnutrition.

She commended the Katsina State Primary Healthcare Agency for organising the workshop and described it as timely as well as of great importance.

Our correspondent reports that 180 participants attended the workshop while the 12 local governments in Daura zone sent 15 participants.

