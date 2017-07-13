In Kano :  State Assembly establishes law to regulate Private Health Institutions

The Kano State House of Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill into law for establishment of Private Health Institutions Management Board 2017.

The house passed the bill initiated by the legislatures after the third reading by the Clerk of the Assembly, Alhaji Lawal Badamasi.

The Speaker of the assembly, Alhaji Abdullahi Ata, who presided over the plenary session described the passage of the bill as “a welcome development.”

According to him, the bill was aimed at improving the health of Kano people by ensuring that they are treated by qualified health workers in an affordable charges.

Ata added that “before we passed the bill, we had to thoroughly discussed on each and every part of its sections to ensure that it did not contradict the law that established the private health institutions.”

The Speaker also said that the bill was aimed at controlling and regulating the activities of all private institutions in the state to make sure that they provided effective services to the public in a clean environment.

“The establishment of the law is also a great development in the State’s health sector because it will assist in regulating how private hospitals and other health institutions charge and treat their patients,” he said.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the plenary session, the Majority Leader of the assembly, Alhaji Abdulazeez Gafasa said the establishment of the bill was necessary due to the high number of private institutions in the state.

According to him, some of the institutions are being operated by unprofessional people and it caused a lot of risk to the health of their patients and such must be avoided.

”The law will also make sure that the operators of the private health institutions are registered and also complied with the rules and regulations that allow for their establishment.”

Gafasa added that any private hospital or health institution’s operator caught violating the rules and regulations must pay from N100,000 to N200,000.

In a related development, the Assembly had also passed another bill for the establishment of Kano State Health Trust Fund bill 2017 which is aimed at assisting the less-privileged in the state.