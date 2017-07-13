Home > Health >

In Kano :  Govt to introduce 'reward and punishment' in health sector

The State Commissioner for health said the policy is part of the effort to reinvigorate the health sector.

The  Kano state Government is to introduce reward and punishment policy as part of effort to reinvigorate the health sector in the state.

The state commissioner for health, Dr Kabiru Getso made the remark on Wednesday while inspecting the polio immunization and Routine immunization services at Tofa, Dawakin tofa and Shanono local government areas respectively.

Getso ordered all health workers in the state to enlighten people on the availability of free anti-malaria drugs in all government hospitals.

The Commissioner also ordered workers to learn to regulate and account for services rendered to patients for record purposes.

“This government is committed towards providing drugs, manpower and renovation of some primary and secondary facilities in the state.

“This is necessary for the wellbeing of the teeming populace and will punish anybody who misuses commodities meant for public consumption, “he said.

The commissioner expressed appreciation for the massive turn out of children and pregnant women for the immunization at the designated centers during the just concluded exercise.

NAN reports that the Immunization Plus Days for the month of July was concluded on Wednesday in all the 44 local government areas of the state. 

