Home > Health >

In Kaduna :  1 Division offers free medical services to mark Army Day

In Kaduna 1 Division offers free medical services to mark Army Day

The Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2017 is celebrated annually in commemoration of the first shot fired at Gakem, Ogoja, in 1967.

  • Published:
The World Health Organization recommends a minimum of 34.5 skilled healthcare professionals per 10,000 people -- nearly five times the number available in impoverished Nepal play

The World Health Organization recommends a minimum of 34.5 skilled healthcare professionals per 10,000 people -- nearly five times the number available in impoverished Nepal

(AFP)

In Adamawa Army distributes breast examination kits to soldiers' wives
Meningitis ARD conducts free medical outreach programme to combat disease in Sokoto
In Southern Kaduna Army launches health facility, solar-powered borehole
Meningitis Defence Ministry offers free vaccination, sensitisation in Zamfara
UNICEF Agency pledges sustained collaboration on child protection 
Meningitis Nigerian Army sensitises personnel, families
Toyin Saraki ‘41,000 Nigerian children are infected with HIV every year,’ Wellbeing Foundation founder says
Meningitis Defence Ministry offers free vaccination, sensitisation in Zamfara
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian Army, 1 Division Kaduna, says it has provided free medical services to Hayan Dan-Mani community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna by Col. Kingsley Umoh, Deputy Director, Army Public Relation, 1 Division Nigerian Army.

Umoh said the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2017 is celebrated annually in commemoration of the first shot fired at Gakem, Ogoja, in 1967, in what started as a police action but ended in the 30-month civil war that has today become a critical issue of history for the Nigerian nation.

According to him, the celebration for this year is designated as “low-keyed”, but in spite of this, activities to mark the day started on June 30 with Juma’at prayers in all mosques in Nigerian Army (NA) Cantonments nationwide.

Special Church services were held in designated churches, also in all NA Cantonments.

“In Kaduna, on Saturday 1 July, a special community service activity was conducted when troops of HQ 1 Division went out to clean up the environment and clear blocked drainages around Kawo motor park and market.

“On Wednesday, 5 July the Flying Horse football team of 1 Division engaged the Nigerian Police Team in a friendly match that ended 1-0 in favour of the 1 Div team.

“The match was played at the 41 Division Engineers football field in Ribadu Cantonment,” he said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Health Warning Taking Vitamin C with Fanta or Sprite is dangerousbullet
2 Polio Kaduna Govt to immunise 3m children in 6 daysbullet
3 Tuberculosis FG introduces shorter regimen for multi-drug-resistant...bullet

Health

Infant Mortality
Infant mortality Nigeria's worst health challenges, says Expert
Nigerian health official administers a polio vaccine to a child in Kano, northern Nigeria
Healthcare Epidemiologists, others advocate 'one-health' approach
Gov. Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State visits President  Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja
In Bauchi Govt says State has least birth registration figure in North-East
Strike
In Osun Doctors protest non-payment of salaries, poor hospital environment