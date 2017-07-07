In Kaduna :  1 Division offers free medical services to mark Army Day

The Nigerian Army, 1 Division Kaduna, says it has provided free medical services to Hayan Dan-Mani community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna by Col. Kingsley Umoh, Deputy Director, Army Public Relation, 1 Division Nigerian Army.

Umoh said the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2017 is celebrated annually in commemoration of the first shot fired at Gakem, Ogoja, in 1967, in what started as a police action but ended in the 30-month civil war that has today become a critical issue of history for the Nigerian nation.

According to him, the celebration for this year is designated as “low-keyed”, but in spite of this, activities to mark the day started on June 30 with Juma’at prayers in all mosques in Nigerian Army (NA) Cantonments nationwide.

Special Church services were held in designated churches, also in all NA Cantonments.

“In Kaduna, on Saturday 1 July, a special community service activity was conducted when troops of HQ 1 Division went out to clean up the environment and clear blocked drainages around Kawo motor park and market.

“On Wednesday, 5 July the Flying Horse football team of 1 Division engaged the Nigerian Police Team in a friendly match that ended 1-0 in favour of the 1 Div team.

“The match was played at the 41 Division Engineers football field in Ribadu Cantonment,” he said.