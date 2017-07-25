Home > Health >

In Jigawa :  Govt to sponsor wedding of 30 VVF victims - Commissioner

In Jigawa Govt to sponsor wedding of 30 VVF victims - Commissioner

The Commissioner for Ministry of Women Affair said the beneficiaries were those who were discharged from Jahun VVF hospital.

  • Published:
Nigeria has the highest prevalence rate of Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) in the world play

Nigeria has the highest prevalence rate of Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) in the world

(Oblong Media)

In Oyo Govt to raise N50bn endowment fund to revamp hospitals
In Kebbi Foundation sponsors repair of 50 Vesico-Vaginal Fistula cases, empowers beneficiaries
Vesico-Vaginal Fistula Centre cures 175 patients in Kebbi
In Sokoto Hospital conducts 3 vagina reconstruction surgeries
Polio Buhari predicted re-emergence of virus - Minister
VVF Niger First lady says sensitisation can eradicate anomaly
Buhari Group tells President appoint Special Adviser on HIV/AIDS
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Jigawa Government on Monday said it will sponsor the wedding of 30 ladies that had successfully under gone Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) operation in the state.

Hajiya Ladi Ibrahim, the Commissioner, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Dutse on Monday.

Ibrahim said the beneficiaries were those who were discharged from Jahun VVF hospital in Jahun Local Government Area of the state.

“The victims  are those who were discharged from Jahun VVF hospital.

“It is a usual thing for us to sponsor the marriage of anyone of them who finds husband after her operation.

“So we will sponsor their marriage and also provide them with complete house furniture,” Ibrahim said.

The commissioner noted that the gesture was to ensure the reintegration of the victims to the society, after their discharge from the hospital.

“This is because some of them were abandoned completely by their husbands and even sometimes rejected by their relatives.

“Most of them are not financially buoyant to keep themselves clean or hire someone to do that for them.”

According to her, the ministry usually organise a six-week skills acquisition training for victims to keep them engaged after their discharge from the hospital.

Ibrahim also said that they had undergone training in skills like bead-making, mat-making, leather work and making groundnut oil.

She said that they were also taught food vending, dying, making of locust beans and local spaghetti, soap making, perfume and cosmetics production.

“We give them start kits, depending on the trade they learnt, for those in food vending, we give them sacks of beans, rice, millet, among others.”

The commissioner said the empowerment scheme was to create jobs and promote self-reliance among the victims.

According to her, the training also engages the beneficiaries, eases their psychological trauma and stigmatisation they may experience after discharge from the hospital.

She said the ministry had 40 sewing machines and a number of grinding machines to be distributed to some of the VVF victims.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Health Warning Taking Vitamin C with Fanta or Sprite is dangerousbullet
2 Cholera Disease outbreak kills 17 in Kwara statebullet
3 Fake Drugs Senate investigates sale, consumption of 42 banned...bullet

Health

Nigerian Senate
NHIS Senate reviewing Act for affordable, quality health care
Doctors in an operating room (Photo used for illustrative purposes)
In Sokoto Orthopedic Hospital conducts bilateral total knee transplant
AIDS claimed a million lives in 2016, almost half the 2005 toll that marked the peak of the deadly epidemic, said a UN report
HIV/AIDS Amid turning tide, disease claimed 1 million lives in 2016
Scientists found that during the years when El Nino is warming the eastern Pacific, East Africa has about 50,000 additional cholera cases a year
Cholera 2 Hotels closed over disease outbreak in Nairobi