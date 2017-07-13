Home > Health >

In Ekiti :  NOA urges Nigerians to embrace hand washing

Dr. Garba Abari, DG,National Orientation Agency play

Dr. Garba Abari, DG,National Orientation Agency

(National Orientation Agency)

The Ekiti  Coordinator of  the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr Dayo Famosaya, on Wednesday urged Nigerians to embrace the practice of  hand washing  in order to prevent  epidemics.

The News Agency of Nigeria  (NAN) reports that Famosaya made the call at a  sensitisation programme organised for community leaders and heads of worship houses  in Ilupeju-Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area of  Ekiti.

The programme was organised by the Ekiti State Primary Health Care Development Agency in collaboration with the United Nation Children Education Fund (UNICEF).

The NOA boss admonished Nigerians, especially rural dwellers,  to always ensure their hands were thoroughly washed before contact with  food.

“One of the major globally preventive measures for disease outbreak is by washing our hands whenever we feel we have touched anything dirty.

”I must advise  our people, especially rural dwellers,  to make sure they wash their hands before eating.

“By practising this, we would have ensured  there is no epidemic in the country and this will promote  healthy living,” Famosaya said.

Also speaking,  a Deputy Director with the National Population Commission in  Ekiti, Mr Samuel Adeyanju,  urged  Nigerians to ensure that they registered  their child at birth.

Emphasising the importance of birth registration, Adeyanju said it would help  government  and  health agencies  plan for the  citizenry.

The deputy director added that a birth registration certificate could assist government  to track incidents of   child trafficking.

“Denial of birth certificate is denial of government infrastructure in our community,’’ he said.

The Health Educator for Ekiti State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Mrs Abimbola Adeyemi,  on her part, urged  participants and  voluntary mobilisers to diligently disseminate the information they had learnt to residents.

Two of  the  volunteers, Rev.  father Francis-Mary Ogundare and Mrs Felicia Akomolafe, thanked the organisers of  the programme, promising  that messages learnt  would be shared among the  people.

Ogundare, in particular,  said:  “We have learnt that some  people at the grassroots  do not even care about how they sleep and wake up;  this is a bad habit.

” As a cleric,  these are some of the messages I will take to my parishioners. ” 

