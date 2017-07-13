In Ekiti :  NOA urges Nigerians to embrace hand washing

The Ekiti Coordinator of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr Dayo Famosaya, on Wednesday urged Nigerians to embrace the practice of hand washing in order to prevent epidemics.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Famosaya made the call at a sensitisation programme organised for community leaders and heads of worship houses in Ilupeju-Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti.

The programme was organised by the Ekiti State Primary Health Care Development Agency in collaboration with the United Nation Children Education Fund (UNICEF).

The NOA boss admonished Nigerians, especially rural dwellers, to always ensure their hands were thoroughly washed before contact with food.

“One of the major globally preventive measures for disease outbreak is by washing our hands whenever we feel we have touched anything dirty.

”I must advise our people, especially rural dwellers, to make sure they wash their hands before eating.

“By practising this, we would have ensured there is no epidemic in the country and this will promote healthy living,” Famosaya said.

Also speaking, a Deputy Director with the National Population Commission in Ekiti, Mr Samuel Adeyanju, urged Nigerians to ensure that they registered their child at birth.

Emphasising the importance of birth registration, Adeyanju said it would help government and health agencies plan for the citizenry.

The deputy director added that a birth registration certificate could assist government to track incidents of child trafficking.

“Denial of birth certificate is denial of government infrastructure in our community,’’ he said.

The Health Educator for Ekiti State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Mrs Abimbola Adeyemi, on her part, urged participants and voluntary mobilisers to diligently disseminate the information they had learnt to residents.

Two of the volunteers, Rev. father Francis-Mary Ogundare and Mrs Felicia Akomolafe, thanked the organisers of the programme, promising that messages learnt would be shared among the people.

Ogundare, in particular, said: “We have learnt that some people at the grassroots do not even care about how they sleep and wake up; this is a bad habit.

” As a cleric, these are some of the messages I will take to my parishioners. ”