Ibrahim Gaidam :  We've employed 500 personnel to boost healthcare delivery, Yobe Gov says

The Governor said some expatriates and Nigerian medical doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists and other personnel were employed.

Not less than 500 medical personnel have been employed in the last one year to boost healthcare delivery in Yobe state, Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam, has disclosed.

The governor made the disclosure on Wednesday while inspecting renovation work at the state-owned School of Health Science and Technology, Nguru.

He said that some expatriates and Nigerian medical doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists and other personnel were employed for the newly established state University Teaching Hospital and other health institutions across the state.

He said that the government had also embarked on the renovation of General Hospitals in Potiskum, Giedam and Gashua.

He said that the government was intensifying efforts to provide affordable and accessible healthcare delivery to residents of the state.

Gaidam gave assurance that his administration would complete the renovation of the School of Health and expand facilities in the institution to boost health care delivery.

“The government will construct five new staff quarters; furnish rehabilitated halls, classes and offices.

“Government will also construct one kilometre access road from the main road to the school and sink borehole to provide water for staff and students of the institution.

“This administration accords high priority to healthcare delivery, education, water supply and road construction,” the governor said.

