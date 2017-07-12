Healthcare :  NGO says will intensify effort to promote research to improve health delivery in Africa

The African Network for Drug and Diagnostics Innovation (ANDI), an NGO says it will deepen effort in promoting African-led product Research and Development (R&D) innovation to tackle health-related challenges.

ANDI was established in 2008 to create a sustainable platform for Research, Development and Innovation in Africa to address Africa’s own health needs.

ANDI Executive Director, Mr Solomon Nwaka, made this known when he visited the Dr Onu Ogbonnaya, the Minister of Science and Technology on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the organisation, therefore, was seeking partnership with Federal Ministry of Science and Technology toward symbiotic relationship to promote research.

According to him, ANDI will achieve the aim through discovery, development and delivery of affordable new tools, including those based on traditional medicines.

“The African Network for Drug and Diagnostics recognises the importance of African entrepreneurship, especially to sustainably address the burden of neglected tropical diseases of poverty.

“It will intensify effort in facilitating the contribution of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in biopharmaceutical innovation in Africa,“ he said.

Nwaka observed the need to invest in the translation of Africa innovations from bench to market by the advancing existing capacity.

He said that the focus of ANDI was to build capacity and strengthen partnerships to address the health needs of the African population through intra-African collaboration.

Responding, Onu affirmed the readiness of the ministry to collaborate with any organisation aimed at promoting development in the nation.

“We will work with you, and support you to achieve your aim to improve standard of living in the nation,“ he said.