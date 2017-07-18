Home > Health >

Healthcare :  Contact with mercury can be injurious to health, environment - Professor

Healthcare Contact with mercury can be injurious to health, environment - Professor

Mercury, a liquid metallic element, forms naturally and is highly poisonous to human health and the environment.

  • Published:
Contact with mercury can be injurious to health, environment - Professor play

Contact with mercury can be injurious to health, environment - Professor

(Tech Eblog)

In Abuja Doctor warns against consumption of fishes with high mercury content
Catfish Excessive consumption of this fish can cause cardiovascular diseases, warns expert
In UK Rat dropping, urine found in fake beauty products
Ivory Coast Country bans skin-whitening creams
Yahaya Bello Gov committed to reduction in maternal, child mortality
Ibrahim Gaidam We've employed 500 personnel to boost healthcare delivery, Yobe Gov says
In Kano Govt to introduce 'reward and punishment' in health sector
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Prof. Babajide Alo, former Deputy Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, has warned Nigerians against making contact with mercury as it can be injurious to health and the environment.

Alo gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

He said, “Well, I know that a lot of Nigerians just as it is in many parts of the world do not know the effect of mercury.

“And our message to everyone is that mercury, wherever you find it, please don’t touch it.

“Mercury sometimes finds its way into hair creams and body creams.

“And therefore, if you take up any body cream and see mercury in the label, even if it is in the smallest quantity, please avoid using it.

“Keep away from it and don’t touch it, because you are touching a dangerous chemical."

NAN reports that mercury, a liquid metallic element, forms naturally and is highly poisonous to human health and the environment.

Recent activities have increased the level of mercury in the country which is poisonous to users.

Mercury poisoning can occur via inhalation of the vapour, which can produce harmful effects on the nervous, digestive and immune systems as well as the lungs and kidneys.

People who use mercury could end up developing weakness in the muscles, skin rashes, kidney problems, memory loss, as well as hearing, speaking and sight problems.

Alo said that the Minamata Convention on Mercury was negotiated by the global community including Nigeria between 2010 and 2013 and was adopted and opened for signature on Oct. 10, 2013 at a diplomatic conference in Kumamoto, Japan.

He said the convention was an international treaty designed to protect human health and the environment from anthropogenic emissions and releases of mercury compounds.

According to him, the convention is to promote the use of alternatives, best available techniques and environmental practices across a wide range of products, processes and industries where mercury is used, released or emitted.

He said the use of mercury had become a national and global concern.

“Nigeria is working towards the implementation of the convention by creating awareness to populace on the use of mercury.

“The sensitisation exercise is to educate the public on the dangers and negative effect on the use of mercury.’’

The former deputy vice chancellor said that mercury poisoning could be prevented by avoiding diets, body creams, medical and other devices containing the metallic element. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Health Warning Taking Vitamin C with Fanta or Sprite is dangerousbullet
2 Fitness Make exercise regular discipline, Doctor advises Nigeriansbullet
3 LAGESC New Lagos sanitation corps rolls out agenda, urges payment of...bullet

Health

Gynaecologist advises women with B-negative blood to take Rhogam after miscarriage
Pregnancy Gynaecologist advises women with B-negative blood to take Rhogam after miscarriage
Governor of Anambra state, Dr Willie Obiano.
In Anambra Govt earmarks N200m for pilot health insurance scheme
With 9 in 10 tooth decay untreated in Nigeria, dental experts advised Nigerians to brush day and night.
In Plateau 300 primary school pupils benefit from Rotary Club's free dental care
Yahaya Bello
Yahaya Bello Gov committed to reduction in maternal, child mortality