Foundation condemns spate of child sexual exploitation

The Jose Foundation has condemned the spate of child sexual exploitation in the world.

This is even as the foundation and experts from the United Kingdom recently launched a book entitled Child Sexual Exploitation After Rotherham, Understanding the Consequences and Recommendations for Practice at the Kingston University, London.

Speaking at the launch, President of Jose Foundation, Martins Abhulimhen, said the book will be published in different languages to educate Nigerians on the menace.

“We cannot stay and pretend that child sexual exploitation is not ravaging our society. Daily reports in the country shows that everyday a child is sexually abused by one adult or the other,” Abhulimhen said.

“The situation is getting worse with father sleeping with daughter and in some cases resulting to death or permanent injury. This is aside the trauma these kids go through in their life time, we cannot fold our hands as individuals and as a nation to allow these atrocities to fester in our country,” he added.

Organisers of the event said the book was written to address the issues of child sexual exploitation that has gained ground in several countries of the world using the experiences of fighting the menace in Rotherham, United Kingdom.

The presentation was also part of the planned workshop on child sexual exploitation in August, 2017 in Abuja.