Fitness :  Make exercise regular discipline, Doctor advises Nigerians

Dr Ahmed Attah, a Clinical Hematologist, on Saturday, urged Nigerians to make exercise a regular discipline to continue to be physically fit and mentally strong.

Attah, who is also the Special Adviser to Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Health Matters, gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after a Health Walk to Mount Patti in Lokoja.

According to him, regular exercise is a discipline people should adopt to keep fit, remain strong, mentally sound and enjoy healthy living.

He said people should endeavour to engage in one exercise or the other at least once in a week or twice in a month to burn calories in the body, especially those who were heavy around the stomach area.

He added that “we appreciate the governor for making it possible to secure Kogi

to enable us to walk up to the top of Mountain of Patti to exercise ourselves.

“It was an exciting experience as we come together, irrespective of our differences,

to celebrate the diversity of our cultures and get to interact with one another while

losing calories and keeping fit.

“Besides, this will also foster unity among various tribes in Kogi and getting to know ourselves better for peaceful coexistence.

“I fee great, excited and happy. I believe Mount Patti is just one of the big historical and cultural monuments we have in Kogi and Nigeria.

“I believe this mountain will be transformed into Dubai of Nigeria, West Africa, Africa and the world at large in the nearest future.”

Many people from all walks of life came to participate in the exercise, tagged: “Aerobics Jogging Walk”.

Known to many as birthplace of the concept of the Nigeria project, Mount Patti is a major tourist attraction among other natural attractions Lokoja boasts of.

A plateau of about 1500 feet above sea level with a stretch of about 15 kilometres, Mount Patti

is visible from anywhere in the town, remarkable for its fertile soil, elevated view of sprawling town and neighbouring confluence.

Prominent of its interesting features is a big Baobab tree that is claimed to be over 100 years old, and Lord Lugard’s Rest House.