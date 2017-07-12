Home > Health >

Bauchi govt seals 179 private health facilities

Dr Bako Mohammed listed some of the sealed facilities as Nakowa Health Clinic, Bundon Rishi, Kowa Clinic, Lafiya Clinic, Mainasara Clinic, Jamare Clinic.

Bauchi State Ministry of Health on Wednesday said it sealed 18 private healthcare facilities and 161 patent stores across the state due to failure to meet operational guidelines.

The Director of Public Health in the ministry, Dr Bako Mohammed, disclosed this at a news conference during annual assessment of private hospitals and patent stores in the state.

Mohammed said “116 facilities were inspected, out of which, 42 were cleared, 23 were placed on probation, 21 were warned and 12 were suspended from rendering services.

“A total of 18 other health facilities were closed due to non-adherence to guidelines and failure to meet standard.

“We assessed the various types of private facilities including hospitals, medical clinics, specialised clinics, nursing and maternity clinics and diagnostic centres.”

The director listed some of the sealed facilities as Nakowa Health Clinic, Bundon Rishi, Kowa Clinic, Lafiya Clinic, Mainasara Clinic, Jamare Clinic, New Edge, Na-Allah Na-Kowa, Makama Consultancy and Mahmud Health Clinic, all in Toro Local Government.

Some others are Taimako Clinic, Samson Clinic, Accelerated Dental, Al-Ihsan, Jibo in Bauchi, Zera laboratory and Dambam Medical laboratory in Bauchi Local Government, while Salama Health Clinic is in Bogoro Local Government.

Mohammed said Toro had the highest number of private health operators as it had 50.

The Director, Pharmaceutical Services, Dr Sule Audu, said the assessment team inspected 278 patent stores in Bauchi Local Government alone.

He explained that 161 were sealed due to failure to meet requirements sets by Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria, while 117 were certified to provide services to the public.

He said defaulters were advised to abide by the checklist provided by the Ministry to meet requirement and be re-opened.

According to him, some patent stores in the metropolis are found with abusive drugs and handed over to appropriate authority.

He said assessment would be scaled up to the remaining 19 local governments
to maintain public health.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Halima Muqaddas, said the annual registration fee to operate had been reviewed.

She urged those with private facilities outstanding bills to pay up to avoid further inconveniences. 

