Home > Health >

2017 World Population Day :  Family Planning - tool for population control

2017 World Population Day Family Planning - tool for population control

Medical stakeholders called for more investment in Family Planning methods to provide adequate sexual and reproductive health services.

  • Published:
A group of Kenyan women listen during a course at the local maternity facility on what Islam allows and does not allow in terms of family planning, and on the benefits of family planning at a village in north-eastern Wajir County play

A group of Kenyan women listen during a course at the local maternity facility on what Islam allows and does not allow in terms of family planning, and on the benefits of family planning at a village in north-eastern Wajir County

(AFP)

Family Planning NASS pledges improved budgetary allocation
Infant Mortality Specialist says family planning potent way of reducing death rate
HIV/AIDS Nigeria accounts for 2nd highest burden worldwide – NGO
UNICEF 5% of Nigerians defecate openly
Family Planning UNFPA earmarks $12m for contraceptives in Nigeria yearly
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As Nigerians join the world to mark the 2017 World Population Day on July 11, some medicalstakeholders on Monday advocated for the need for Nigerians to adopt family planning to regulate population growth and reduce maternal deaths.

The stakeholders, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, also called for more investment in Family Planning methods to provide adequate sexual and reproductive health services in the country.

The theme for 2017 World Population Day is: “Family Planning: Empowering People, Developing Nations’’.

As at Monday, July 10, a website, www.worldometers estimates the current population of Nigeria to be at  191,892,343 , based on the latest United Nations (UN) estimates.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Health Warning Taking Vitamin C with Fanta or Sprite is dangerousbullet
2 UNICEF 5% of Nigerians defecate openlybullet
3 Polio New strategy reduces disease resistance in Kano – Officialbullet

Health

Yobe Govt vaccinates 5m livestock to ensure healthy meat, dairy products
In Yobe Govt vaccinates 5m livestock to ensure healthy meat, dairy products
Nigerian Healthcare
Healthcare NGO says will intensify effort to promote research to improve health delivery in Africa
Specialist urges Nigerians to embrace family planning
Family Planning NASS pledges improved budgetary allocation
Fake drugs from China and India are awash in west African markets, with sometimes deadly consequences
Fake Drugs West Africa's fight to keep bad medicine off shelves