2017 World Population Day :  Family Planning - tool for population control

As Nigerians join the world to mark the 2017 World Population Day on July 11, some medicalstakeholders on Monday advocated for the need for Nigerians to adopt family planning to regulate population growth and reduce maternal deaths.

The stakeholders, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, also called for more investment in Family Planning methods to provide adequate sexual and reproductive health services in the country.

The theme for 2017 World Population Day is: “Family Planning: Empowering People, Developing Nations’’.

As at Monday, July 10, a website, www.worldometers estimates the current population of Nigeria to be at 191,892,343 , based on the latest United Nations (UN) estimates.