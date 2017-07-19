Home > Health >

2 Hotels closed over Cholera outbreak in Nairobi

Two cabinet ministers attending the expo were also taken to hospital, though it was not known if they suffered from cholera.

Two major hotels linked to a cholera outbreak in the Kenyan capital have been closed, Health Minister Cleopa Mailu said on Wednesday.

The outbreak has potentially infected 336 people, four of whom have died.

Confirmed cases include 33 visitors to a recent trade expo in Nairobi.

Two cabinet ministers attending the expo were also taken to hospital, though it was not known if they suffered from cholera.

Mailu announced the closure of the Jacaranda and San Valencia hotels, which had supplied food to venues where cholera was reported.

The ministry has cancelled medical certificates for food handlers and ordered the Nairobi county health authorities to undertake fresh medical examinations.

The government has also ordered the inspection of all hotels and food venues, and prohibited them from outsourcing food in the capital.

Others areas of Kenya have also been affected by the cholera outbreak.

The potentially deadly bacterial infection displays symptoms similar to food poisoning.

A person could become infected by consuming contaminated water or food.

Kenya has seen several cholera outbreaks in the past months.

In June, around 50 visitors to an international medical conference were taken ill, presumably with cholera. 

