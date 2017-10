City people Awards :  Hotunan Jaruman Kannywood da suka amshi lambar yabo

Kannywood Actor Umar M Shareef is nominated as the New Best Actor by #citypeoplemovieaward he also dedicated the award to @realalinuhu for his hard working nd making it to happens Congratulations @umarmshareef #kannywoodcelebrities @pulsenigeriahausa @kanceleb_ng

A post shared by KANNYWOODCELEBRITIES (@kannywoodcelebrities) on Oct 8, 2017 at 11:33am PDT