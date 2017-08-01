Young female barrister burnt to death in Kogi accident

One of the victims of the fatal accident that occurred in Lokoja, Kogi State, where 25 passengers were burnt to death has been identified as a pretty young female lawyer who was recently called to the Bar.

According to Hon. Pat Ajudua, a member of the Delta State House of Assembly, the young Barrister, Ngozi Nmadu, was on her way to Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory when the accident occurred and she was burnt to death alongside others on Friday, July 28, 2017.

Hon. Ajudua who is the Chief Whip of the Delta House, took to Facebook to post the sad news of the death of the young lawyer who was also a passionate blogger few days after the Delta Line commercial bus she took, collided with a petrol tanker in the Felele area of Lokoja leading to the fatal crash.

12 vehicles were reportedly burnt to ashes alongside most of their passengers as a result of the head-on collision involving a bus and the tanker laden with 33,000 liters of petrol.

The deceased, according to Hon. Ajudua, hailed from Okpanam in Delta State and was the first daughter of a prominent businessman, Hon. Emeka Nmadu, and was to Bar only two years ago.

Read what Hon. Ajudua posted on her wall:

'DEATH WHERE IS THY VICTORY? OH, DEATH WHERE IS THY STING??'

Barr. Ngozichukwuka Nmadu, it is well! What a way to end life, more importantly, a life of a young lady who just started her journey to stardom.

The accident that left 25 killed, 12 vehicles burnt to ashes in Kogi (Felele). That fatal accident has definitely dealt with us; we cannot question God because God alone knows why.

So painful more especially as it affects the family of our own Chief (Hon.) Emeka Nmadu, the tears watching the accident scene alone leaves us all with bitter mindset. Vanity upon vanity, all is vanity.

Ngozi, your death is so painful to me and in fact, to all of us; it is even more painful after seeing you through schools, after watching you grow and hoping for the best, your life ended abruptly. As I write, I feel the pains of a mother, I am shock and speechless but God knows it all.

I write to the family of Chief Emeka Nmadu to say we are in this moment of grief together. May God grant us all the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss. My condolence to you, our daddy and mummy. God knows the best.

May Ngozi's soul rest in peace.'