Home > Gist >

Young female barrister burnt to death in Kogi accident

Oh, Death! Young female barrister burnt to death in Kogi accident [Photos]

A young female Barrister who was only called to bar two years ago was one of the victims of the fatal accident in Kogi state where 25 people perished.

  • Published:
Barr Ngozi Nmadu has been cut down in her prime play

Barr Ngozi Nmadu has been cut down in her prime

(Hon. Pat Ajudua)

Inhumane FRSC, Police abandon babies whose mother died in car crash
Gone Too Soon 4 student nurses killed in ghastly accident in Ghana (Graphic Photos)
Sunset At Noon 2 female Corps members die in road accident in Akwa Ibom
So Sad! Newly wedded couple die in horrible accident (Graphic Photos)
Vanity Female student dies in accident while returning from nightclub
Gone Too Soon Yabatech student killed while trying to save younger brother
Gone Too Soon Pregnant woman dies in early morning accident in Lagos (Photos)
Lord Have Mercy 1 dead in ghastly accident in Lekki (Video)
Sad News 3 dead as luxury bus plunges into canal in Lagos (Photos)
Tragic Woman killed in ghastly accident 4 days to wedding in Abuja
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

One of the victims of the fatal accident that occurred in Lokoja, Kogi State, where 25 passengers were burnt to death has been identified as a pretty young female lawyer who was recently called to the Bar.

According to Hon. Pat Ajudua, a member of the Delta State House of Assembly, the young Barrister, Ngozi Nmadu, was on her way to Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory when the accident occurred and she was burnt to death alongside others on Friday, July 28, 2017.

play Barr. Ngozi Nmadu lost her life in the most horrendous manner (Hon. Pat Ajudua)

 

Hon. Ajudua who is the Chief Whip of the Delta House, took to Facebook to post the sad news of the death of the young lawyer who was also a passionate blogger few days after the Delta Line commercial bus she took, collided with a petrol tanker in the Felele area of Lokoja leading to the fatal crash.

ALSO READ: "In Kogi: Death toll in petrol tanker accident rises to 13"

12 vehicles were reportedly burnt to ashes alongside most of their passengers as a result of the head-on collision involving a bus and the tanker laden with 33,000 liters of petrol.

The deceased, according to Hon. Ajudua, hailed from Okpanam in Delta State and was the first daughter of a prominent businessman, Hon. Emeka Nmadu, and was to Bar only two years ago.

play Pretty Ngozi Nmadu was cut in her prime (Hon. Pat Ajudua)

 

 Read what Hon. Ajudua posted on her wall:

'DEATH WHERE IS THY VICTORY? OH, DEATH WHERE IS THY STING??'

Barr. Ngozichukwuka Nmadu, it is well! What a way to end life, more importantly, a life of a young lady who just started her journey to stardom.

The accident that left 25 killed, 12 vehicles burnt to ashes in Kogi (Felele). That fatal accident has definitely dealt with us; we cannot question God because God alone knows why.

So painful more especially as it affects the family of our own Chief (Hon.) Emeka Nmadu, the tears watching the accident scene alone leaves us all with bitter mindset. Vanity upon vanity, all is vanity.

ALSO READ: "Gone Too Soon: Young female lawyer dies few days to her wedding"

Ngozi, your death is so painful to me and in fact, to all of us; it is even more painful after seeing you through schools, after watching you grow and hoping for the best, your life ended abruptly. As I write, I feel the pains of a mother, I am shock and speechless but God knows it all.

play Ngozi Nmadu's sun was dimmed so early (Hon. Pat Ajudua)

 

I write to the family of Chief Emeka Nmadu to say we are in this moment of grief together. May God grant us all the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss. My condolence to you, our daddy and mummy. God knows the best.

May Ngozi's soul rest in peace.'

play Continue to rest in peace, Barr. Ngozi Nmadu (Hon. Pat Ajudua)

play

 

More

Cry Of A Widow Wife cries for justice after motorist killed husband
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Wrong Move! Taxify driver arrested for squeezing passenger's nipple [Video]bullet
2 In Japan You can lose your husband to a sex doll in this countrybullet
3 Pulse Special 12 countries where it is legal to practice prostitutionbullet

Gist

Who do you blame for a rape?
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Victoria should report her boss to the police
This crying woman needs help
Morning Teaser 'My husband is in the habit of raping me'
Major Adewale Ademoyega, circa 60s
Nostalgia These photos of Nigeria from the 60s, 70s and 80s would awe you
Thunderstorm of death
In India Lightening strikes 21 dead