You can lose your husband to a sex doll in Japan

A Lonely man in Japan named Masayuki Ozaki has found another source of affection in a sex doll named Mayu.

If you are a woman who is not giving your husband all the attention he needs, you might just be inviting competition from a sex doll!

The marriage of a Japanese physiotherapist, Masayuki Ozaki, who found it difficult to keep up the romance between him and his wife is a perfect example.

In an interview with AFP News, Ozaki disclosed that he had been accustomed to a long streak of loneliness ever since his wife gave birth.

According to the physiotherapist, he has not had any sexual intercourse with her since she delivered their child.

"After my wife gave birth we stopped having sex and I felt a deep sense of loneliness," he started.

"But the moment I saw Mayu in the showroom, it was love at first sight.

"My wife was furious when I first brought Mayu home. These days she puts up with it, reluctantly," said Ozaki.

His decision to seek the affection of a doll also met disapproval from his daughter but he claims she has learnt to deal with the situation.

What would come as a shock to most is Ozaki's relentless commitment to Mayu, a doll he hopes to be buried with when he eventually answers the glorious call.

To him, the affection he gets from the doll is far supreme to that offered by most women in Japan who he described as "cold-hearted".

"Whatever problems I have, Mayu is always there waiting for me. I love her to bits and want to be with her forever.

"I can't imagine going back to a human being. I want to be buried with her and take her to heaven."

Masayuki Ozaki is only one in a large and growing number of people who are now patronizing sex robotics, an emerging technology industry that is into the business of catering for the human emotion.

The main market for this type of innovation are the elderly and lonely, who tend to be more vulnerable than others.

