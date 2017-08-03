Women with big bums are super intelligent based on a study

A University of Oxford study considers the big size of a woman's bum as an indication of the degree of her intelligence which is claimed to be high.

This theory was developed after researchers sampled data received from 16,000 women with those with an increased backside showing a much improved resistance towards very serious illness.

Konstantinos Manolopoulous, the lead researcher of the study disclosed that a woman's thigh fat is a factor that promotes good health among females.

"The idea that body fat distribution is important to health has been known for some time.

"However, it is only very recently that thigh fat and a large hip circumference have been shown to promote health; that lower body fat is protective by itself," Manolopoulous said.

Controversial position yeah? But that is not all.

Cosmopolitan News also submitted more positions from the research that "women with larger bums tend to have lower levels of cholesterol and glucose, as well as higher levels of Omega 3 fats.

"Dinopectina, a hormone with anti-inflammatory and anti-diabetic benefits also favours those with a big butt, as well as the adipose tissue of your bum apparently preventing cardiovascular disease."