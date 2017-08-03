Home > Gist >

Women with big bums are super intelligent based on a study

Interesting Theory A study claims women with big bums are super intelligent. Do you agree?

Women who possess a protruded backside are considered very smart a new study has shown.

Tiwa Savage, performing with Patoranking.

Tiwa Savage, performing with Patoranking.

(Naija Loaded)

A University of Oxford study considers the big size of a woman's bum as an indication of the degree of her intelligence which is claimed to be high.

This theory was developed after researchers sampled data received from 16,000 women with those with an increased backside showing a much improved resistance towards very serious illness.

Genevieve Nnaji.

Genevieve Nnaji.

(Bella Naija)

 

Konstantinos Manolopoulous, the lead researcher of the study disclosed that a woman's thigh fat is a factor that promotes good health among females.

"The idea that body fat distribution is important to health has been known for some time.

"However, it is only very recently that thigh fat and a large hip circumference have been shown to promote health; that lower body fat is protective by itself," Manolopoulous said.

Controversial position yeah? But that is not all.

Cosmopolitan News also submitted more positions from the research that "women with larger bums tend to have lower levels of cholesterol and glucose, as well as higher levels of Omega 3 fats.

"Dinopectina, a hormone with anti-inflammatory and anti-diabetic benefits also favours those with a big butt, as well as the adipose tissue of your bum apparently preventing cardiovascular disease."

Uche Jombo once called out fans for fat shaming her.

Uche Jombo also called out fans for fat shaming her.

(The NET)

 

Maybe fat shamers should do a rethink on how tease women with big bodies because they just might be inviting the fury of a genius.

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

