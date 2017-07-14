Home > Gist >

Women trampled by "god-men" in a bid to get pregnant

In India Women trampled by "god-men" in a bid to get pregnant

Upon their arrival, they lie on the bare floor and are walked over by these 'god-men', as part of the ritual.

In a desperate bid to get pregnant, Indian woman allowed 'god-men' to trample over them in Andhra Pradesh, southern India.

According to the reports, the women of the tribe have performed this ritual for years during the annual festival of Ekadashi, in the month of July.

Daily Mail reports that women who are yet to bear children reportedly visit the Lakshmi Narasimha Swami temple, in Anantapur district.

Upon their arrival, they lie on the bare floor and are walked over by these 'god-men', as part of the ritual.

Seeing as the ritual has been carried out for years, there must have been some level of success, to their understanding.

The Indians have various traditions and practices which are frowned at by those who are not of the same descent and therefore do not understand these practises which usually border on the bizzare.

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
