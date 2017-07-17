Woman who sold baby to buy half bag of rice arrested in Imo

The Imo State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old woman, Chioma Fidelis, for allegedly selling her two-months-old son, Favour, in exchange for a half bag of rice, three chairs, cement and the sum of N200,000.

South East reports have it that Fidelis who was arrested alongside one of her accomplices, Chidimma Unakalamba, confessed that she was pushed into selling her son due to hardship and the circumstances in which she got pregnant.

ALSO READ: "Mother From Hell: Woman sells 2-month-old baby to buy motorcycle"

Fidelis, a native of Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state, further confessed that she had no other option but to sell the child as the baby was suffering from kwashiorkor and she had no husband to help her take care of her and the baby.

Unakalamba who helped Fidelis get a buyer for the child, also confessed that they sold the baby boy to Mr. and Mrs. Jonas Anyanwu, who desperately needed a male child

Unakalamba explained that the baby was sold for N600,000 to the couple but a mild drama ensued when the couple insisted that they paid Unaklamba the sum of N700,000 for the boy child.

She was then forced to own up that she had deducted N137,000 she spent on the child’s medical bills, gave the mother N200,000 and pocketed the remaining proceeds from the transaction.

ALSO READ: "Child Trafficking: 'I sold my baby for N250K' - Teenage suspect"

Briefing newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Owerri, the state capital, the Commissioner of Police, CP Chris Ezike, said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.