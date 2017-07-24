Home > Gist >

Woman invades school with thugs to beat up teachers

Woman invades school with thugs to beat up teachers

Ayinde is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, assault and breach of peace, to which she pleaded not guilt.

A mother, Monsurat Ayinde, who allegedly recruited some thugs to beat her child’s teachers in a secondary school, was on Monday charged before an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adelaja, however, released her on bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ayinde, 40, whose address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, assault and breach of peace.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Eigbejiale had told the court that the accused committed the offences on July 20 at 11.00 a.m. at Saje High School in Abeokuta.

According to him, the woman engaged some thugs, who stormed the school and beat up six teachers.

Ayinde, according to the prosecutor, took the retaliatory action because a teacher flogged her child, leaving her with bruises.

The accused hit a teacher, Mr Monsuru Kusimo, on his left eye and injured him, he said.

He said the accused conspired with others still at large and caused a breach of peace by the school by disrupting its activities.

The offences contravened Sections 249, 351, 355, and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006

The magistrate adjourned the case until August 22 for hearing.

