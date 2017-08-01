Home > Gist >

Woman allegedly gives birth to baby with Zika Virus in Benue [PHOTOS]

"I reliably heard the poor parents are planning to throw the baby away," said Benue-born activist, Ukan Kurugh.

(Ukan Kurugh)

There are indications that the Zika Virus may have found its way into Nigeria.

This is even as a woman in Ucha Village, Naka road, Benue state gave birth to a baby suspected to have been been infected with Zika Virus.

Benue-based activist, Ukan Kurugh, told Pulse that the baby was born on Monday, July 31, 2017.

“This baby, was delivered yesterday 8:00 a.m, at Ucha village naka road no11,” Kurugh said.

“I reliably heard the poor parents are planning to throw her away.

“I was made to understand, that there was something like a boil on her forehead, after some time the boil like thing started flowing down until the eyes were covered. Hope this is not Zika virus?

“What could be the cause of such delivery anyways,” he asked.

But a staff of the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, Ashimom Timothy Msughter links the symptoms to another health condition.

"This looks more like Anencephaly, a congenital disorder characterised by absence of the major portions of the brain during embryonic development. The commonest cause is deficiency of folic acid, needed for neural tube formation during embryogenesis," she said.

"Nothing can be done about this case unfortunately, because all babies born with this condition will eventually die, sometimes immediately after birth. However ad a way of prevention women who intend to conceive are advised to eat foods rich in folic acid, especially fruits and vegetables. Sometimes women are placed on daily folic acid tablets few months before they conceive," she added.

Kurugh wants both the state and federal ministries of health to investigate the baby's health condition.

As at the time of filing this report, it has not been confirmed if the baby is actually suffering from the Zika Virus or otherwise.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Zika virus disease is caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoe.

Symptoms of the Zika virus disease including mild fever, skin rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or headache. These symptoms normally last for 2-7 days.

