Wife beater arraigned in court

An Ogudu Magistrates’Court, Lagos, on Wednesday ordered a transporter to write an undertaken that he would never beat his wife again, to avoid being jailed.

The order was given after a 35-year-old transporter, Kareem Isiaka, of No. 30, Ibese Road, Ikorodu, admitted beating up his wife over a property.

Isiaka was arraigned on a two- count charge of causing breach of peace and assault.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. Sule Amzat, issued the order after listening to the testimony of the prosecutor.

From the testimony, the defendant allegedly wanted to inherit his wife’s eight-room self-contained building.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Lucky Ihiehie, had earlier told the court that the accused committed the offence on July 20, at Shop 261, Jakande Market, Ketu Garrage, Lagos State.

Ihiehe said that the complainant, Maryam Yekini, a trader, reported the matter at the Ketu Police Post

“On the same day, Isiaka came to his wife’s shop to intimidate her, by pursuing her for almost 30 minutes round the garage, threatening to kill her.

“He ended up beating her to pulp and was rushed to a hospital, where she told a witness that her husband has been beating and maltreating her because he wanted to inherit her building.’’ 

