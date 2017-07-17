Home > Gist >

Oyinbo :  Are Nigerians racists or racially insensitive?

Oyinbo Are Nigerians racists or racially insensitive?

The word "oyinbo" is now more of a mocking and condescending word than anything else.

  • Published:
An oyinbo in Lagos play

Marc Rhys, in the movie, "Isoken".

(YouTube)

Black Is Beautiful Melanin movement fights back against colourism
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo The demon of fighting that dwells among us
Isoken A funny male perspective on Nollywood's new hit movie
Nigerian childhood 8 lies you probably heard when you were a kid
Pulse Movie Review "Isoken" aptly and humorously depicts the 'horror' of being single in Nigeria
Pulse Blogger Depression and suicide, every Nigerian concern
Beliefs and Superstitions The Yoruba culture is responsible for the promiscuity of Yoruba men
Father From Hell Man beats 7-yr-old son to death for stealing
Pulse List 5 Nigerian football stars who married ‘Oyinbo’ women
Mikel Obi Wahala 10 struggles you'll know if you marry an Oyinbo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

I was recently sent a link to a story written by a Dutch woman who lives in Surulere.

Written by Femke van Zeijl, the article opened my eyes to how most Nigerians are racists or at least race insensitive. Femke van Zeijl wrote about her experience living in Lagos and how Nigerians yell "oyinbo" at her in public.

This got me thinking about how we Nigerians use the word 'oyinbo'. Originally a Yoruba term to describe white people, the word itself is as Nigerian as eating rice on Sundays. On the literal level, the oyibo has no bad meaning but contextually it could come off as racist.

Marc Rhys in "Isoken" played the role of an "oyinbo" living in Lagos play

Marc Rhys in "Isoken" played the role of an "oyinbo" living in Lagos

 

The word most times is used to make fun of white people who we see as odd, funny and weak in these parts. It could be deemed as a racial slur these days. You might raise your eyebrows at this claim but picture this, a white policeman yells at an African-American and calls him a "negro" six times before slamming his body on the pavement.

The word "negro" here is used as a racial slur. This applies to the word oyibo too. 9 out of 10 times it is used to mock white people here who we think are physically superior to. It doesn't just stop with this word.

Oyinbo is not the only word that grates my ears these days. We have different terms. The most annoying term has to be half-caste. This term is what Nigerians use to describe a person who has a bi-racial background. For example, media personality Eku Edewor is bi-racial because her father is British while her mum is Nigerian. In these parts, we call people like Edewor.

Eku Edewor for Bold magazine play

Eku Edewor for Bold magazine

(Bold magazine)

 

The problem with the term half-caste is that it is insensitive and derogatory in some parts of the world. No one is half of anything because he or she has a bi-racial background. The same goes with mulatto which some of us use to describe bi-racial people. Mulatto originates from the world mula (mule) used for the offspring of a donkey or horse.

Other racially insensitive words that we Nigerians love to throw around are chinko and akata. Chinko is meant to describe anyone from Asia while akata is for African-Americans.

Jackie Chan play In Nigeria, Jackie Chan would be referred to as chinko (Hype)

 

While both have innocent origins the words have morphed into mostly derogatory words. These words are outdated, politically incorrect and racially insensitive.

There was a time when the word coloured was acceptable but today it is not. The world is moving towards a racially sensitive future, Nigerians should follow the trend.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Entertainment & Gist Editor at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 'Konji Na Bastard' Community disgraces old woman caught having sex with...bullet
2 Obasanjo Former Nigeria president warns against being called Matthewbullet
3 Evans Police preventing kidnapper's family from seeing him - Lawyerbullet

Gist

Huawei Tech giant to host 2017 overseas training course on Telecommunications Technologies for Nigeria
The Danfo driver battling the FRSC officials
'I No Go Gree' Danfo driver goes gaga, attacks FRSC officials [Video]
This woman was beaten mercilessly for giving birth to a baby girl
Man's World [?] In-laws beat Indian woman mercilessly for giving birth to girl [Video]
Wrapping marijuana
Brainless Hustler Scavenger bags 1 year imprisonment for drug trafficking