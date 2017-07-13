There is porn and there is revenge porn.

What exactly is revenge porn? It is the act of posting and/or sharing explicit photos/videos of a person by his or her former lover in order to embarrass them.

The Americans are already up to speed on revenge porn. According to the California Penal Code 647(j)(4) revenge, porn is:

"A person who intentionally distributes the image of the intimate body part or parts of another identifiable person, or an image of the person depicted engaged in an act of sexual intercourse, sodomy, oral copulation, sexual penetration, or an image of masturbation by the person depicted or in which the person depicted participates, under circumstances in which the persons agree or understand that the image shall remain private, the person distributing the image knows or should know that distribution of the image will cause serious emotional distress, and the person depicted suffers that distress."

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are at the centre of the latest revenge porn story. The Kardashian shared explicit photos of his baby mama on his Instagram.

He claimed that he paid for her plastic surgery and said she was cheating on him with another man. This is a classic case of revenge porn- He posted those photos she sent to him in order to embarrass her publicly.

In Nigeria, we have had cases of revenge porn. The biggest case was in November 2013 when a pop singer was accused of leaking his ex-girlfriend's nudes on Twitter.

If you have been sharing what can be considered comprising photos of yourself with another person, you are vulnerable to revenge porn. No one thinks it can happen to them but it can and you must entertain this possibility.

Luckily the law is on your side and this what you can do when a stupid ex lets a bunch of your nudes go on Twitter. Social media sites such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to revenge porn.

Depending on where the photos or videos pop up, contact the admins of the social media app that an account has leaked your comprising photos or videos. The content will be taken down quickly and the account will be suspended.

This is pretty much what you can do if you are in Nigeria. The law on this side of the world hasn't caught up with revenge porn. You can take legal actions but don't expect things to move quickly.

At the end of the day, to avoid being a victim of revenge porn make sure the person you are sending explicit materials has a lot to lose also if they come out. And send your nudes on SnapChat if you have to.