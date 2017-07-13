Unknown persons kill, behead two brothers in Rivers

Two sons of a chief in Rivers State have been killed and beheaded by unknown persons in their Rumuokparali Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

According to a report by Punch, the brothers from Ifeanyi and Emeka Wobo, were found dead with their decapitated bodies around Elekahia Housing Estate in the same LGA on Tuesday, July 12, 2017.

Pamoses Omah, a youth leader in the community, reportedly confirmed the incident while revealing that the police found the bodies.

Omah said, “They are two sons of one late Chief Oliver Wobo. The incident is tragic. There is serious crying and wailing in Rumuokparali now because it is a strange incident.

“Nobody knows what happened, but their corpses were found around Elekahia Housing Estate. They left home on Monday evening.

“The police found the wallet of Ifeanyi. They used it to trace the company where he acquired his pipeline welding skill. They obtained the phone number of his next of kin and called.”

Confirming the tragic incidence, the Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni said, “Yes, we are aware and efforts are on to unravel the circumstances that led to their death.”