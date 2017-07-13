Home > Gist >

UK-based Nigerian pastor jailed 15 years for raping sisters

Pastor Ruben Chizor has been jailed for rape play

Pastor Ruben Chizor has been jailed for rape

(New York Daily)

A Nigerian pastor based in the United Kingdom, Reuben Chizor, has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by a Queens District Court for allegedly raping two sisters aged 12 and 14 years respectively, at his church basement.

New York Daily News reports that Pastor Chizor who is the General Overseer and Founder of Hope Restoration Ministries located in Queens was found guilty of the charges preferred against him by the Queens District Attorney, Richard Brown.

Brown said that the 56-year-old pastor had constantly abused either of the two girls or both of them for a long period of time while pretending to minister spirituality to them.

Pastor Ruben Chizor has been jailed for raping sisters in the UK (New York Daily)

 

“The defendant took advantage of his position as a man of the cloth and the trust placed in him by his followers to satisfy his depraved desires.

Through manipulation and conniving control, he sexually abused his two young victims for nearly two years.

What the defendant forced his victims to endure was horrendous — and as punishment, he now will be spending a lengthy term behind bars, " Brown said.

The girls who were members of Pastor Chizor's church, had, in July 2015, confided in a relative that they had been raped by the pastor and police were notified.

Pastor Ruben Chizor's church in the UK (New York Daily)

 

During the trial, the two sisters revealed that on Pastor Chizor had first raped the 14-year-old at the church basement where he lived and went on to rape the younger one two days later and had continued abusing them for two years before they had the courage to report the matter.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

