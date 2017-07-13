UK-based Nigerian pastor jailed 15 years for raping sisters

A Nigerian pastor based in the United Kingdom, Reuben Chizor, has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by a Queens District Court for allegedly raping two sisters aged 12 and 14 years respectively, at his church basement.

New York Daily News reports that Pastor Chizor who is the General Overseer and Founder of Hope Restoration Ministries located in Queens was found guilty of the charges preferred against him by the Queens District Attorney, Richard Brown.

Brown said that the 56-year-old pastor had constantly abused either of the two girls or both of them for a long period of time while pretending to minister spirituality to them.

“The defendant took advantage of his position as a man of the cloth and the trust placed in him by his followers to satisfy his depraved desires.

Through manipulation and conniving control, he sexually abused his two young victims for nearly two years.

What the defendant forced his victims to endure was horrendous — and as punishment, he now will be spending a lengthy term behind bars, " Brown said.

The girls who were members of Pastor Chizor's church, had, in July 2015, confided in a relative that they had been raped by the pastor and police were notified.

During the trial, the two sisters revealed that on Pastor Chizor had first raped the 14-year-old at the church basement where he lived and went on to rape the younger one two days later and had continued abusing them for two years before they had the courage to report the matter.