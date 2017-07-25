Three police officers dismissed over illegal arrest, extortion

Three police officers have been dismissed by the Lagos State Police Command after being found guilty of illegal arrest and extortion.

The name of the disgraced officers has been given as Okelue Nkemeonye, Braimoh Sunday and Yusuf Olukoga.

Daily Post reports that the information was contained in a statement issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Police Abayomi Shogunle, on Monday, July 24.

Shogunle encouraged members of the public to report police misconduct to the command.

The statement read: “Upon the receipt of the complaint, a case with tracking number PCRRU637624 was registered and acknowledgement of complaint sent to the complainant.

“PCRRU Investigation team was dispatched to Ikorodu where all the three dismissed policemen including AP No. 98199 ASP Bayo Obadia who led the team were apprehended. PCRRU preliminary investigation reveals that all the allegations contained in the WhatsApp message actually happened.

“Also the four police officers who were armed on the day of the incident falsely paraded themselves as operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) despite not being posted to SARS by police authorities. Investigation also shows that the officers extorted a total sum of N200,000 from the young men who they tagged ‘Yahoo Yahoo Boys’, the money was force from them via N90,000 ATM withdrawal and N110,000 mobile bank money transfer to a third party account provided by the policemen.

“All the extorted N200,000 was recovered by the PCRRU Investigators.

“The inspector-general of police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni has commended the complainant for coming forward to report the incident to PCRRU, the IGP has also said that all allegations of professional misconduct reported against any police officer would be treated in line with relevant laws and in keeping to the ‘Change Begins With Me Campaign’ of the federal government”, he added.

Shogunle also encouraged members of the general public to report cases of police misconduct to the PCRRU through the following numbers and platforms: 08057000001, 08057000002 (phone calls only), 08057000003 (SMS/WhatsApp only) | BBM:58A2B5DE, | Twitter:@PoliceNG_PCRRU | Facebook:www.facebook.com/PolicePCRRU | Email: complaint@npf.gov.ng OR PolicePCRRU@gmail.com.