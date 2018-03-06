Three Crowns Milk rewards couples with a special dinner treat.

news

In line with the spirit of love and celebration meant to represent the St. Valentine’s Day, Three Crowns Milk, Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol milk brand from the stables of FrieslandCampina WAMCO recently hosted 10 lucky winners of this year’s Valentine Promo to a special dinner treat.

The exquisite dinner was attended by the winner and their mother or spouse took place on 25 of February 28, 2018 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Lagos, Ikeja. This year’s edition of the competition tagged ‘Three Crowns Milk Love-in-a-Card Valentine Competition’ ran from February 2, 2018 till February 13, 2018 and recorded several entries on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

To participate, interested participants were required to send a 150-word message to threecrownscompetitions@gmail.com alongside a picture of their mum describing an event where she had made a long lasting love memory.

Speaking during the special dinner treat, the Senior Brand Manager, Three Crowns Milk, Mrs. Omolara Banjoko explained that the Love-in-a-Card Valentine Campaign was one of the many ways through which the brand celebrates the season with its esteemed consumers and their loved ones.

“This year, we were inspired by the immense love and care our mothers have always shown us, and this is why we have woven this year’s edition around the act of showing appreciation to our Mothers. As a brand, Three Crowns is excited about the opportunity Valentine presents to demonstrate our love and care for its esteemed customers and their loved ones especially mothers.” She said.

While reiterating the brand’s commitment to supporting healthier living amongst its consumers, Banjoko said the brand would continue to support consumers through diverse innovative brand activities.

Also speaking at the dinner, the Junior Brand Manager, Three Crowns Milk, Mr. Jesufemi Ololade expressed delight over the huge number of entries recorded for the competition with several winners emerging from Lagos, Ota and Awka. He commended the winners for their inspiring contents as well as the time spent to participate in the online competition.

Responding to the kind gesture by the brand, one of the lucky consumer, Valentine Egbadon applauded Three Crowns Milk for making this year’s Valentine Celebration a very special and memorable experience while also assuring to continually patronize and support the brand.

