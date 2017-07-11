Home > Gist >

Ireti Doyle :  ThisDay says feminism to blame for Ireti Doyle's reported marital problem

Ireti Doyle ThisDay says feminism to blame for Ireti Doyle's reported marital problem

ThisDay lazily claims that feminism is the reason why Ireti Doyle's marriage reportedly fell apart.

  • Published:
Patrick Doyle and Ireti Doyle play

Patrick Doyle and Ireti Doyle

(Pulse)

Showing At The Cinemas "Logan," "American Driver," "Hidden Figures"
"Madam President" Watch Ireti Doyle, Kalu Ikeagwu, Fritz Baffour in teaser for political thriller
"The Wedding Party" Premiere Lai Mohammed, RMD, Sola Sobowale, Genevieve Nnaji, others grace red carpet
"The Wedding Party" Banky W, Adesua Etomi, RMD, Genevieve Nnaji attend premiere
Pulse List 10 Nigerian celebrity long term couples
Showing At The Cinemas "Logan," "American Driver," "Hidden Figures"
Showing At The Cinemas "Logan," "Kong Skull Island," "Zahra"
Showing At The Cinemas "Ojukokoro," "Beauty and the Beast," "Logan," "Kong Skull Island"
Celebrity Birthdays Genevieve Nnaji, Ireti Doyle, Ronke Odusanya are a year older today
Ireti, Patrick Doyle Celebrity couple reportedly split
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In June, there were reports that Ireti Doyle and Patrick Doyle were no longer together.

The unconfirmed story claims that the Nollywood couple has split after 20 years of marriage. Pulse reached out to Ireti Doyle's rep for an official statement on the story. Her rep declined to comment.

On Sunday, June 9, 2017, ThisDay published an article on its website on the Doyles and the reason behind their rumoured split. According to ThisDay, the reason why the Doyles are no longer an item is because of feminism. Yes, feminism.

Patrick Doyle and Ireti Doyle play

Patrick Doyle and Ireti Doyle

(Instagram)

 

Read an excerpt from the story below;

"Then came media mogul, Mo Abudu, into the mix. Also a broadcaster with stints in NTA Network and STV, Ireti starred in some of the Ebony TV founder’s productions like the critically acclaimed Fifty and the recent box office wonder, The Wedding Party. The two movies especially placed her on a pedestal yet to be rivalled. And the new level of success came with a new breed of single, wealthy friends; feminists, who don’t believe in the marriage institution, one is tempted to say. It is now being argued that she might have envied and been influenced by the freedom being enjoyed by her new friends."

ThisDay gives an explanation to Patrick and Ireti Doyle's rumoured split. play

ThisDay gives an explanation to Patrick and Ireti Doyle's rumoured split.

(ThisDay )

 

This is grasping at straws at best. No concrete evidence was stated on why Patrick and Ireti Doyle have reportedly split. Using the feminism angle without proof is mere playing to the gallery and whipping up sentiments.

Ireti Doyle is Elizabeth in "Fifty" play

Ireti Doyle is Elizabeth in "Fifty"

Feminism shouldn't be used as a reason why women end their marriages. It's shallow. There are real reasons why marriages fall apart. Feminism shouldn't be used as the scapegoat. ThisDay knows better and should have done better.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Entertainment & Gist Editor at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 In Kogi Govt suspends salary of civil servant who returned misallocated fundbullet
2 Badoo Cult group force residents to abandon homes in Ikorodubullet
3 InLagos Flood takes over Lekki, Victoria Island, Ajah and other areasbullet

Gist

The scene of the fatal accident in Ojota
Tragedy How RCCG pastor, wife, children were crushed to death in Lagos
Uloma Walker-Curry and her murdered husband
Bad Egg Nigerian woman who killed husband for insurance gets life
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say George should report Yinka to his wife
It takes a lot for a man to cry
Morning Teaser 'My wife used juju to marry me'