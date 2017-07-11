In June, there were reports that Ireti Doyle and Patrick Doyle were no longer together.

The unconfirmed story claims that the Nollywood couple has split after 20 years of marriage. Pulse reached out to Ireti Doyle's rep for an official statement on the story. Her rep declined to comment.

On Sunday, June 9, 2017, ThisDay published an article on its website on the Doyles and the reason behind their rumoured split. According to ThisDay, the reason why the Doyles are no longer an item is because of feminism. Yes, feminism.

Read an excerpt from the story below;

"Then came media mogul, Mo Abudu, into the mix. Also a broadcaster with stints in NTA Network and STV, Ireti starred in some of the Ebony TV founder’s productions like the critically acclaimed Fifty and the recent box office wonder, The Wedding Party. The two movies especially placed her on a pedestal yet to be rivalled. And the new level of success came with a new breed of single, wealthy friends; feminists, who don’t believe in the marriage institution, one is tempted to say. It is now being argued that she might have envied and been influenced by the freedom being enjoyed by her new friends."

This is grasping at straws at best. No concrete evidence was stated on why Patrick and Ireti Doyle have reportedly split. Using the feminism angle without proof is mere playing to the gallery and whipping up sentiments.

Feminism shouldn't be used as a reason why women end their marriages. It's shallow. There are real reasons why marriages fall apart. Feminism shouldn't be used as the scapegoat. ThisDay knows better and should have done better.