July has shown no love to African-American celebrities. It has been a month of confessions, and scandals. This month started on a rough note.

On Friday, June 30, 2017, JAY-Z released his 13th studio album '4:44'. The body of work which has been received by rave reviews was slightly overshadowed by Sean Carter's confession that he cheated on his better and more popular half Beyonce.

This confessional on the brilliant album dominated social discussions on the timeline for weeks. When we thought we had gotten to the end of the tunnel, one of JAY-Z's former collaborators R.Kelly had to make a mess of things for black men.

Buzzfeed ran a story last week which claims that the Pied Piper of R&B basically runs a sex cult . The in-depth article shocked millions of people worldwide, though it wasn't surprising based on R. Kelly's past behaviour with minors.

Then in 24 hours Kevin Hart and Usher hit us with a double combo. Kevin Hart was seen in the company of a woman that wasn't his wife and Usher reportedly gave a woman Herpes and paid her $1M to shut up about it.

What a roller coaster we have had in the last couple of weeks. What's happening with all the black male celebs in America. OK, R. Kelly has had a bad rep for a while now and we saw the JAY-Z confession coming. Usher and Kevin Hart were kind of like the stellar examples of black male celebs until now. They just had to change the narrative.

It was all good a minute go and with a few headlines, the men are scum narrative is back. No matter how high they fly, black male celebs cannot get away from sex scandals and cheating stories. What is about them?

Let's not forget that these best of men are men at the very best. And also, these black men who seem to have fallen short do not represent all the black men in the world. These guys do not represent their races. That would be too much of a burden for them.

In a few days, July would be over. Let's hope there isn't any major scandal still waiting in the corner.