In February 2017, Pulse wrote an article about the T witter account of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission known as the EFCC.

The Twitter account of the EFCC was becoming a social media favourite because of its witty clap backs and bants. Who would have expected that such a serious organisation as the EFCC would be one of the highlights of pop culture in 2017?

Many people wondered who was the man or woman behind the popular Twitter account. That mystery is no more. Today, July 24, 2017, it was revealed that the man who made @officialEFCC popular would no longer be behind the funny tweets.

Brav ... no wait ... MAVRO to them. https://t.co/Uh3iMUlZFB — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Well... Manchester United have not sent a petition. https://t.co/0727bZDoFv — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The man is none other than Nigerian rapper F Shaw. The EFCC account revealed his identity today and thanked him for a job well done.

"You are an excellent communicator; you are special. Good luck for the future and thank you for your service @FshawKingFisher, "The Handler" tweeted EFCC.

You are an excellent communicator; you are special. Good luck for the future and thank you for your service… https://t.co/l6ey1xlpgK — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

F Shaw replied saying "Thank you for trusting my judgement and thank you for the privilege to serve. I wish you greater success going forward. Esprit de Corps."

Thank you for trusting my judgement and thank you for the privilege to serve. I wish you greater success going forw… https://t.co/RCwvfLgmIL — F.SHAW (@FshawKingFisher) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

F Shaw is a Nigerian rapper who waves about seven years ago when he dropped a slew of impressive singles such as "The World Turns" and "Moonlight Serenade." His real name is Olufemi Olukayode Adeyemi.

There is an unconfirmed report that Olufemi Olukayode Adeyemi has been promoted and has not left the services of the EFCC. Pulse Gist cannot verify this claim as of now.

While the EFCC Twitter account did have its fair share of critics for being too playful, it, however, managed to make a mark on social media.