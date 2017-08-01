Teenage boy docked for alleged connection to Badoo

An 18-year-old, Fred Minima, was on Monday charged before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly belonging to a dreaded cult — Badoo.

Minima, who resides at Akala area of Mushin, is facing a three-count charge of attempted kidnap, belonging to an unlawful society and stealing.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

But Police Prosecutor Maria Dauda insisted that the accused committed the offences on July 26 at 11.10 a.m. at No. 25, Akinola St., Mushin.

Dauda said the accused, who had the logo of the cult on his left hand, allegedly entered the premises of a nursery and primary school in Mushin with the intention to kidnap some pupils.

He said accused also stole some phones before he proceeded to attract the pupils.

“He was caught by the security guard, who handed him over to the police.’’

The offences contravened Sections 21, 42 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for offenders, while kidnapping offences in Lagos State attract a penalty of life imprisonment or capital punishment.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.O.A. Fowewe-Erusiafe, in her ruling, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties

in like sum and adjourned the case until August 29 for mention.