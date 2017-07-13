Home > Gist >

Future Leader Teen arraigned for allegedly robbing at knife-point

Adamu is facing a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing to which he pleaded not guilty.

A 19-year-old, Abdulazeez Adamu, who allegedly robbed two friends of their valuables worth
N50,000 at knife-point, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Adamu, who resides at Abattoir area of Agege, a suburb of Lagos, is facing a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing.

The accused, however, denied the charges brought against him.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Ishola Samuel told the court that Adamu robbed the duo of Chibuike Otubo and John Emmanuel of their phones on June 28 along Jonathan Coker Road, Oko-Oba, Agege.

Samuel alleged that the accused conspired with others still at large and collected from the complainants’ three mobile phones, all valued at N50, 000 at knife-point.

“The accused and others, who were armed with a dagger and cutlass, attacked Emmanuel and Otubo, while returning from work and robbed them of their phones.

“The accused was later apprehended by passersby, who handed him over to the police.”

The offences contravened Sections 287 and 411of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Miss A.R. Onilogbo, granted the accused N50,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Onilogbo said the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and adjourned the case until July 24 for mention. 

