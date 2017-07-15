Tecno Camon CX MCFC Limited Edition :  Pre-order without any hitch at an affordable price

Home > Gist >

In terms of specifications, the device spots an impressive 5.5HD screen just like its cousins the CAMON CX and CAMON CX Air.

Hot off the heels of its local launch at Renaissance Hotel in GRA-Ikeja, Africa’s leading smartphone brand, TECNO Mobile has begun pre-orders for CAMON CX MCFC Limited Edition which will sell exclusively at all SLOT Systems Limited outlets nationwide.

The CAMON CX MCFC Limited Edition which has only 200 units shipped to Nigeria will be available for pre-orders at an initial deposit of 5,000 naira from the 17 of July to 21 of July, 2017.

The device which symbolizes the partnership between TECNO Mobile and Premier League’s Manchester City Football Club is a first-class smartphone beautiful in and out with the football team’s emblem conspicuously integrated in the user’s interface with high-tech features.

In terms of specifications, the device spots an impressive 5.5HD screen just like its cousins the CAMON CX and CAMON CX Air, which allows users experience display in depth and detail.

The device also has 16MP front and rear cameras with dual LED front flashlights and a 4-ring LED rear flashlight.

These cameras with such lighting features allow users capture stunning pictures whether during the day or under extreme lowlight.

The Camon CX Manchester City limited Edition device which is clothed with a fine aluminum City Blue casing hosts a 3200mAh battery, a roomy estate of 4GB RAM and an expandable internal storage of 64GB with a multi-purpose fingerprint scanner that can be used as a shutter for taking photos, recording videos and even unlocking the device in only 0.1s.

That’s not all… The CAMON CX Manchester City Limited Edition device comes with special incentives in a Manchester City gift pack that includes City branded items such as a selfie stick, water bottle and bluetooth speakers.

So, hurry to the closest SLOT outlet and pre-order to become one of the chosen few these devices were made for.

