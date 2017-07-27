Home > Gist >

Student docked for attempted theft

The complainant caught the defendant, when he attempted to steal by jumping into House No.1, Association Crescent, Ogudu, at around 3:30 a.m.

(Punch)

The police on Wednesday arraigned a 21-year-old student, Izunna Ifeanyi, at an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly attempting to steal from a building.

The defendant who resides at No. 18, Mkoko St, Sabo- Yaba, is facing a two-count charge, bordering on attempt to steal.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Lucky Ihiehie, said that the complainant, one Ali Mohammed, a security guard, reported the incident at Ogudu Police Station on July 22.

Ihiehie said that the complainant caught the defendant, when he attempted to steal by jumping into House No.1, Association Crescent, Ogudu, at around 3:30 a.m.

He said that the complainant noticed a strange movement and hid himself to monitor the movements.

“The complainant reported that he saw the accused and another walking slowly towards the house in a strange way.

“The defendant was caught, while his accomplice ran away.

"The offence contravened Sections 411 and 406 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,’’ the prosecutor said.

Ifeanyi, however, pleaded not guilty, while the magistrate, Mrs O. Sule-Amzat, admitted him to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned until October 24 for mention.

