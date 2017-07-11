Home > Gist >

Pele :  How football legend, Arthur Ashe were trapped in Lagos during 1976 coup

Pele How football legend, Arthur Ashe were trapped in Lagos during 1976 coup

In 1976, Pele and Arthur Ashe were stuck in Lagos as senior military officers battled for power in the 1976 coup.

  • Published:
Jeff Borowiak (far left), Arthur Ashe, Pele and Tom Okker at Lagos in 1976 play

Jeff Borowiak (far left), Arthur Ashe, Pele and Tom Okker at Lagos in 1976

(Tom Okker)

Reputation Poll Oyedepo, Bill Gates make most reputable people list
New Music Teniboi - 'Never lose faith' Ft. Ms Chief; Pele Pele; Jumabee
Garrincha Mystery over football star's remains grips Brazil
David James Asia to beat Africa to World Cup football win
AFWN 2017 See designers showcasing at the premium catwalk
Erotic Story/Marvis Dairies The Randy Nigerian Demons [Part 3]
Pulse Blogger Opportunity Hub: Young Entrepreneur, how full is your bucket?
2026 World Cup US, Mexico, Canada in joint bid for hosting
Marseille Payet rescues team at home to Dijon
World Cup Qualifier Buoyant Brazil on brink of World Cup
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The day was Monday, February 16, 1976. The city of Lagos was playing host to the World Championship Tennis (WCT) pro circuit series.

The 70s was a golden era for Nigeria, the period of its first oil boom. As a leader in the continent and "the giant of Africa" it should be no surprise that the WCT the first professional tennis tournament in sub-Saharan Africa took place in Lagos- then the capital of Nigeria.

On this fateful Monday at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Arthur Ashe was playing against  Jeff Borowiak in the semi-final. Ashe, an African America, was the Wimbledon champion and the first black man to have won the US Open, Wimbledon and Australian Open.

Lagos Lawn Tennis Club play

Lagos Lawn Tennis Club

(Hotels )

 

The two Americans were battling for the grand prize of $60,000. Ashe and Borowiak never had the chance to get the money. During their game, military officers walked onto the court and ordered both players to stop.

Arthur Ashe at an unidentified tournament in the 1970s play

Arthur Ashe at an unidentified tournament in the 1970s

(eBay)

 

"What are you doing? We are in mourning. You are making money. Are you all mad? Please go. Please go" yelled one of the soldiers to both players in front of the crowd.

Another soldier pointed a machine gun at the back of Arthur Ashe. The tennis champion raised both hands and walked away from the court.

Confusion broke loose immediately as the soldiers started to clear the terraces. The fear of the army man's whip or the butt of his machine gun made the spectators flee for their lives.

Arthur Ashe ran to the dressing room where John McDonald, International Director of the WCT was. With him were the passports of the international players who came to play at the tournament. The two men didn't stay there for long.

A man with a brown suit who came with the soldiers to the court entered the dressing room with a big stick and ordered both men out. Ashe and McDonald ran to the street which was pandemonium, people were running everywhere.

A Daily Mail tennis correspondent John Parsons was hit by a club by a soldier which left an 18-inch scar on his back. Parsons was on his way to file to the Reuters office in Lagos to file the breaking story when he was assaulted by the soldier.

The then US ambassador to Nigeria  Donald Easum, US ambassador spotted Ashe, McDonald and Borowiak running on the street. Along with his security detail, a young Marine who dressed in civilian clothes, he secured transportation for the three men.

Donald Easum on the trumpet with a local band on his veranda in Lagos play

Donald Easum on the trumpet with a local band on his veranda in Lagos

(unc)

 

On their way to the US embassy, their cars got stuck in traffic because a Nigerian soldier was beating a civilian. The players decided to get down from the car and walk to the embassy. Luckily, the Hungarian ambassador saw them on the road and picked up the players. The ambassador and his security detail decided to walk. On their way, they walked into an anti-US protest by some Nigerians. During this period in Nigeria, anti-US sentiments were high.

The origin of this story started three days earlier on February 13, 1976. On this day the Nigerian Head of State, General Murtala Muhammed was assassinated on his way to work.

King Sunny Ade released an album in memory of General Murtala Muhammed in 1976 play

King Sunny Ade released an album in memory of General Murtala Muhammed in 1976

(YouTube )

 

A few minutes after 8 am when leaving his residence in Ikoyi to his office in Dodan Barracks the sniper of  Lt. Colonel Bukar Dimka took him out.

The Mercedes Benz General Murtala Muhammed was assassinated is located in the National Museum in Onikan play General Murtala Muhammed was assassinated in this Mercedes Benz (Naija Underground )

 

Dimka, 33, was the leader of the coup. He was the head of the Nigerian Army Physical Training Corps. Later that day he announced on the radio that the Young Revolutionaries had taken over the government. He even declared a 12-hour curfew. His message was played throughout the day on radio alongside martial music.

Lt. Colonel Bukar Dimka play

Lt. Colonel Bukar Dimka

(Stella Dimoko Korkus)

 

At the Federal Palace Hotel, one of the five American players Dick Stockton informed his American counterparts Eddie Dibbs, Harold Solomon, Bob Lutz, Erik Van Dillen about the coup. Stockton had earlier received a call from Paul Svehlik, the WCT tour manager, about the assassination.

In the same hotel was the world renowned Pele who was in the country on a tour sponsored by Pepsi. Pele and his entourage listened closely to the radio about what was happening in Nigeria.

Tolofari Football History profiling on Brazil legend, Pele play

Tolofari Football History profiling on Brazil legend, Pele

(Eatrio)

 

The five American players didn't think too much about the coup and went to the swimming pool later that day. They were chased back into their rooms by 30-40 soldiers with machine guns.

By 3 o'clock in the afternoon, the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation went off the air. The Federal Government wanted to take over the radio station from the coup plotters. Dimka narrowly escaped from the gunfire. After the premises was recaptured, the radio station came back on the air with highlife music.

By evening, the Federal Government announced that the coup was successful and a curfew was still in effect. There was no mention of Murtala's death.

During this time, the five American players received a call from the embassy to leave the hotel because their safety couldn't be secured. The ambassador sent a minibus to take them out from the hotel. Tragedy nearly occurred as the five American players were in the minibus. The driver took a wrong turn and met a soldier at a checkpoint. The soldier was armed with a machine gun. The driver and the soldier got into an argument. The soldier pointed his gun at the tennis players and for a second the Americans thought they were going to die. Cooler heads prevailed and the soldier let them go.

There was no space for the American players at the ambassador's residence because  Ashe, Borowiak and Tom Okker (a tennis player from Holland) were already staying there. They had to stay in the home of an American family in Lagos during this volatile period.

Pele and his crew also left the hotel to stay at the residence of Brazil's ambassador.

On February 14, the Federal Government announced that Murtala had died and Olusegun Obasanjo was the new Head of State. The FG also announced a seven-day mourning period for the slain leader.

During his rule, General Olusegun Obasanjo increased student fees which led to the Ali Must Go protest play

During his rule, General Olusegun Obasanjo increased student fees which led to the Ali Must Go protest

(Wikipedia )

 

Anti-American sentiments were high in Nigeria this time. It was believed that the Central Intelligence Agency was behind the assassination of General Murtala Muhammed.

As a result of the morning period, the tennis matches scheduled for Saturday, February 14, 1976, at the World Championship Tennis (WCT) were cancelled.

After much deliberation, it was decided that the WCT tournament would continue on Sunday, February 15, 1976. The quarter-finals took place on Sunday.

The semi-finals and finals were slated for Monday, February 16, 1976. Unfortunately, the games could not go on as you already know. Soldiers came in and stopped the tennis match with brute force.

On Tuesday, February 17, 1976, the foreign players who took part in the tennis tournament left the country. The Federal Government gave them an armed escort to take them safely to the airport. The tennis players were the first set of foreigners allowed to travel after the failed coup.

Newspaper advert for the  Lagos Tennis Classic which ran on February 4, 1976 play

Newspaper advert for the  Lagos Tennis Classic which ran on February 4, 1976

(Daily Times )

 

Pele couldn't leave the country at this time due to logistics. A few days later when the borders were officially opened, Pele left the country disguised as a pilot.

The remaining games of the WCT tournament in Lagos were later played in the Caracas WCT Open on April 1. Ashe defeated  Borowiak in the semi-final but lost to Stockton in the final.

The WCT never came back to Nigeria again.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Entertainment & Gist Editor at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 In Kogi Govt suspends salary of civil servant who returned misallocated fundbullet
2 Badoo Cult group force residents to abandon homes in Ikorodubullet
3 InLagos Flood takes over Lekki, Victoria Island, Ajah and other areasbullet

Gist

Red Bull Music Academy Meet the lecturers - Award winner duo, Nneka, Ekiti Sound System
Gavel
In Ogun 28-year-old arraigned for allegedly attacking man with iron rod
The newly wed Jahed Choudhury and Sean Rogan are so happy together
History Makers First same-sex Muslim couple wed in the UK
Heritage Bank building
N150M Fraud Heritage Bank denies fraud suspects were its employees