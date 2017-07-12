Shameless Duo :  Osun court remands man, underage for alleged murder

Home > Gist >

The Magistrate who gave the ruling, said the duo should be kept custody because of the magnitude of the crime committed.

An Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Wednesday remanded two persons including an underage in Ilesha prison and the juvenile home over alleged murder.

The accused — Adebayo Tajudeen, 40, and Adebayo Samad, 12 — are standing trial on two-count charge of conspiracy and murder.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olubukola Olowolagba, who gave the ruling, said the duo should be kept custody because of the magnitude of the crime committed.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Mireti Wilson, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Jan. 20 at Oke-Baale area of Osogbo.

Wilson said the accused conspired and killed a man, Badmus Qudus, with a dane gun.

The offences contravened Sections 324 and 325 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2003.

The case was adjourned until Aug. 9 for mention.

