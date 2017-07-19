Home > Gist >

Ijo Baba Sina Rambo :  Senator Ademola Adeleke is the newest star of Nigerian politics

Ijo Baba Sina Rambo Senator Ademola Adeleke is the newest star of Nigerian politics

Ijo baba Sina Rambo is a meme gold for the millennial generation.

  • Published:
Senator Ademola Adeleke dancing like David did play

Senator Ademola Adeleke dancing like David did

(YouTube )

Politics The Supreme Court judgment that changed political equation of Nigeria, restored main opposition party
Osun By-Election NGO commends INEC, says election credible, free and fair
Sina Rambo Singer defends his father’s dance moves
Ademola Adeleke 5 times dancing senator put smiles on our faces
Ademola Adeleke Why does a dancing senator bother me so much?
Ademola Adeleke Senate swears in newly elected Osun lawmaker
Osun West By-Election I have taken the result in good faith - Husain
Osun West By-Election INEC presents Adeleke with certificate of return
Osun Bye-Election Fayose congratulates Adeleke on victory
Osun West By-Election 5 reasons why APC lost to PDP
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Move over Dino Melaye, there is a new star boy (oops I mean omo baba olowo) in the National Assembly.

His name is Senator Ademola Adeleke, the uncle to Nigerian pop star Davido. Melaye is a constant feature in news headlines thanks to his outrageous statements, outlandish skits and a penchant for always getting himself into trouble.

Senator Ademola Adeleke is of a different ilk. The new senator hasn't made any newsworthy moves in the House yet but his moves on the dance floor have made him a viral sensation and meme generator.

Ademola Adeleke has won our hearts with his victory dance play

Ademola Adeleke has won our hearts with his victory dance

(Daily Post )

 

This month Ademola Adeleke won the Osun-West by-election defeating the APC candidate. At his victory party, the good senator left his home training in his house and grooved like a true owambe man grooving to King Sunny Ade.

The video went viral. Senator Adeleke danced like David did (we are not talking about his nephew). He didn't care who was looking, he danced without any care in the world.

Senator Adeleke's hot steps on the dance floor was not a one-time thing. The Internet (a treasure hove of clips) produced old videos of the senator dancing hilariously with his daughter and in front of a live band in the United States of America.

 

Right now you get the picture. Senator Adeleke likes dancing. When Davido sang "ijo Baba Shina Rambo" on his smash tune "Dami Duro" he was referring to his uncle.

Senator Adeleke's son Sina Rambo has also stated that his father's nick name is Jackson because of his dancing skills. Some might not be a fan of the politician busting out moves like Chris Brown, his son has made it clear that his father knows when it is time to dance and the time to work.

Sina rambo - dari jimi play

Sina Rambo - Dari Jimi

(Youtube)

 

Politics aside, Senator Adeleke is a content creator, a gift to the millennial generation. Anytime he does his thing he becomes a spectacle.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Entertainment & Gist Editor at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 History Makers Mass naked swimmers break skinny dipping world recordbullet
2 Badoo Suspected female gang member beaten mercilessly in Ikorodu [Video]bullet
3 Hamburger Police arrest 2 men over transport union leader’s deathbullet

Gist

Should Olamide drop the Baddo alias?
Olamide Should rapper drop 'Baddo' from his name?
Lagos Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni
Mayhem 2 banks torched after policeman kills tanker drivers in Lagos [Photos]
Deadly Vengeance Man rapes neighbour's wife after quarrel with her husband
Friday Ejamai and his lover, Blessing David will cool their feet in prison for a while
'Konji Na Bastard' Man in prison for trying to sell family house to marry lover