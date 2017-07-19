Move over Dino Melaye, there is a new star boy (oops I mean omo baba olowo) in the National Assembly.

His name is Senator Ademola Adeleke, the uncle to Nigerian pop star Davido. Melaye is a constant feature in news headlines thanks to his outrageous statements, outlandish skits and a penchant for always getting himself into trouble.

Senator Ademola Adeleke is of a different ilk. The new senator hasn't made any newsworthy moves in the House yet but his moves on the dance floor have made him a viral sensation and meme generator.

This month Ademola Adeleke won the Osun-West by-election defeating the APC candidate. At his victory party, the good senator left his home training in his house and grooved like a true owambe man grooving to King Sunny Ade.

The video went viral. Senator Adeleke danced like David did (we are not talking about his nephew). He didn't care who was looking, he danced without any care in the world.

Senator Adeleke's hot steps on the dance floor was not a one-time thing. The Internet (a treasure hove of clips) produced old videos of the senator dancing hilariously with his daughter and in front of a live band in the United States of America.

#PulseViral ICYMI: Watch as Osun state Senator-elect Ademola Adeleke bursts some dance moves with a lady reported t… https://t.co/WRrhzXrmBO — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Right now you get the picture. Senator Adeleke likes dancing. When Davido sang "ijo Baba Shina Rambo" on his smash tune "Dami Duro" he was referring to his uncle.

Senator Adeleke's son Sina Rambo has also stated that his father's nick name is Jackson because of his dancing skills. Some might not be a fan of the politician busting out moves like Chris Brown, his son has made it clear that his father knows when it is time to dance and the time to work.

Politics aside, Senator Adeleke is a content creator, a gift to the millennial generation. Anytime he does his thing he becomes a spectacle.