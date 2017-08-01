Home > Gist >

See transformation of boy whose father chained, left to die

Heart Of Love See transformation of boy whose father chained, left to die [Photos]

A young boy who was chained and left to die in Ogun State has gone through a marvelous transformation after he was adopted by the Governor's wife.

The nine-year-old boy who was chained and left to die by his clergy father in Ogun State last year, has been transformed into a healthy and handsome young chap after he was adopted by the wife of the state Governor, Dr. [Mrs.] Olufunso Amosun, lending credence to the fact that true love can truly heal.

The young boy, Korede, was allegedly chained by his father, Pastor Francis Taiwo, for several months inside his church in the Ado-Odo Ota area of the state on the allegation that the boy was possessed and he wanted to flush the demons out of him.

Taiwo, a pastor of the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), Key of Joy Parish, in Ajibawo, was arrested after neighbours reported the matter to the police who swiftly moved in to rescue the boy who was seriously malnourished due to starvation and brutalization meted out to him by his father in conjunction with his step mother.

play This is a completely transformed Korede Francis (Adebayo Ogundairo)

 

Mrs. Amosun who was moved to tears at the condition of the poor boy immediately adopted him and made sure he got adequate medical attention as well as quality education and today, Korede is not only full of life but very bubbly and cheerful.

A Personal Assistant to Governor Ibikunle Amosun, Adebayo Ogundairo posted photos of the transformation of Korede on his Facebook page with the before and after pictures of the chap with the following comments:

'#FROM #GRASS #TO #GRACE

Not just a pretty face, Dr [Mrs.] Olufunso Amosun is a woman after Mother Theresa's heart.

This is Korede Francis, 9-years-old of 2016 and the current Korede Francis, 10-year-old of today. The boy who was chained on his neck to die by his biological father at a Celestial Church in Ado-Odo Ota, Ogun State.

play When Korede Francis was rescued (Adebayo Ogundairo)

 

Korede was adopted by the wife of the Governor, Ogun state, Dr. [Mrs.] Olufunso Amosun. Thank God for the kindness of Her Excellency."

play

 

play

 

