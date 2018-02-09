Sapphire Blue - The perfect gift this Valentine

news

So, you are probably wondering what Sapphire Blue is and what makes it the best gift this Valentine.

Sapphire Scents Eko, one of the fastest growing franchise of the Sapphire Scents brand, which recently launched its showroom on February 3, 2018, is offering a too good deal this Valentine season and you can't afford to miss out on it.

In line with the company's mission to carve a niche in the untapped fragrance space, Sapphire Scents Eko is putting a new face to the art of perfumery on the Lagos Mainland by making excellent products (one of which is the Sapphire Blue) available at amazing rates and by also creating employment through its multi-level marketing system for distributors.

The plan is to create an alternate source of income for the young demographic aged 20-45 years, which make up 85% of Nigeria's population, through various perfumer (distributor) plans.

Sapphire Scents is already known for its amazing perfumes, bespoke fragrances and exclusive diffusers.

"We think everyone special deserves to be treated to luxury & like royalty. Our perfumes are unique and were made to exude class and prestige. It really is the perfect Val’s gift to give a loved one this season. I like to say it this way, all you need is love and Sapphire Blue," the company's Managing Partner, Linda Apesin said.

Here are 5 reasons why the Sapphire Blue is the perfect gift this valentine

1. Sapphire Blue is an attar oil perfume which means, it is 100% oil and it has no alcohol dilutions like EDPs (Eau De Parfum) or EDTs (Eau De Toilette). The fragrance is strong and comparatively lasts longer.

2. It is nicely packed in a transparent 26 cut premium crystal bottle with a unique blue cap. Its detailing is classy and it is the perfect gift to show someone you really care.

3. It comes in a variety of 20 fragrances, so you can select your favorite scent.

4. It can be used by anyone; father, mother, brother, sister, husband, wife…So there’s really no restriction to who you can give.

5. This valentine if you buy any of it, Sapphire Scents Eko will deliver it for free and send a complimentary cake along with it!

Everyone deserves this type of treat this valentine. Make your special one(s) feel loved. Order for your Sapphire Blue today.

