Salesgirl docked for the alleged theft of N554m

A sales girl attached to a branch of Shoprite stores, Mariam Mufutau, has been arraigned before a Magistrates court sitting in Lagos for the alleged theft of N553, 956, 000 which she got from sales barely one month after her employment.

The case was reported to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Ilasan Division, Lekki, Eti-Osa, SP Onyinye Onwuamaegbu by the management of Shoprite Stores in Eti-Osa.

Daily Post reports that Onwuamaegbu ordered Inspector Orukotan Lonikola to arrest the accused.

However, during the investigations, the accused was unable to give an account of the missing sum.

She was arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate Court, on a two-count charge of felony to wit and stealing.

The court heard in charge No: J/38/2017 that the accused committed the alleged offence between 1 April and 31 May 2017 at Shoprite Stores, Eti-Osa during working hours.

Police prosecutor, Esther Adesulu informed the court that the accused had betrayed the trust the management of Shoprite had in her as a sales girl and stole the sum of N535, 956,000 instead of remitting said amount into her employer’s account.

She added that the management at Shoprite Stores uncovered the fraud following an auditing exercise on the account.

The offence committed is punishable under section 411 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the allegations levelled against her and was granted bail by Magistrate O.O Owunmi, in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned till 28 July 2017 for mention while the defendant was remanded in Kirikiri Prison pending the fulfilment of her bail conditions.