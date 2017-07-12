SA woman cries out over her massive buttocks

While many women will do everything to make sure they have bigger backsides, some going as far as having surgeries, a 55-year-old South African woman, Mamashi Oageng, has cried out over her massive buttock that has refused to stop growing.

Daily Sun reports that Oageng, a resident of Khotsong Kasi in that country, who first came to the limelight in 2013 when news of her ever growing bum saw men rushing to propose marriage to her, is no longer happy with her situation.

ALSO READ: "Playing God: Woman's breast, butt implants goes horribly wrong"

Oageng has, however, seen her growing buttocks as a curse as they keep going out or proportion every other day and is giving her cause for concern and has cried out for help.

Oageng disclosed that her bum started growing six years ago and it does not seem in a hurry to stop, adding that she is being trapped in her bedroom and has difficulty walking around because of the weight.

“I don’t want a poking partner. I need someone to save me from my backside before it’s too late. Life is not easy and sometimes, I feel like giving up.

I have been to many doctors but they say they can’t help me. I believe I’m cursed. My health isn’t good because of my big behind. Four years ago, I could still walk outside and catch a taxi to where I needed to go.

Passengers and neighbours call me all sorts of names like Sarah Baartman and I cry myself to sleep.

The problem started when I gained weight. Even when I went on a diet, the kilograms still piled up on my bum. I need a doctor who can help me,” she said.

Oageng also revealed that as a result of her ever growing bum she finds it difficult to walk properly and spends most of her time lying in bed and waiting for someone to feed and bath her.

ALSO READ: "Omowunmi Akinnifesi: "I've Got A Big Butt And I Cannot Lie"

Oageng, according to neighbours, used to be a very pretty woman with a nice figure but because of her large behind, she has gone out of shape and now looks horrible.