Badoo Strikes Again Ritual gang member arrested after smashing woman’s head

Some suspected Badoo gang members who infiltrated a church during a vigil allegedly smashed a big stone on the head of a worshipper.

  Published:
Lagos Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni play

Lagos Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni

(Total Media)

A suspected member of the dreaded Badoo ritual cult gang has been arrested in the Ibeshe area of Ikorodu, Lagos State, after they smashed the head of a woman after a church vigil at the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Okin Parish, Igbo Agbowa, Ibeshe.

Punch reports that the suspected gang members had disguised as worshippers and joined the vigil which held on Friday, August 4, 2017, and on the morning of Saturday when the vigil ended, they attacked the woman after the church members had slept of, smashing her head in the process.

It was gathered that following the attack, the victim raised the alarm which woke up other church members and residents of the area who gave the suspects a chase and nabbed one of them while others managed to escape.

A resident of the area who gave his name as Joseph said the residents came out en masse and gave the suspects a chase leading to the capture of one.

“After his arrest, he [suspect] told us that they were three that attended the vigil. They pretended to be members of the church.

People were exhausted after the service and slept off inside the church. During that period, they attacked the woman. She was seriously injured in the head.

Two of them fled but the third suspect was apprehended and taken to the Ipakodo Police Station. Some youths wanted to lynch him, but they were stopped.”

A community elder who also spoke on the incident urged the police to conduct adequate investigation on the suspect with a view to arresting other fleeing members of the gang and their sponsors.

“The woman is in a critical condition at the hospital. It took the intervention and assurances from elderly members of the community that justice would be done before the youths agreed to hand over the suspect to the police.

We have witnessed a situation where a suspect was caught like this and handed over to the police, but nothing came out of it. The police should ensure diligent investigation and prosecution. If justice is done, people will stop jungle justice.”

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, who confirmed the incident, said the command did not want to disclose details of the suspect so as not to jeopardize investigations.

“We don’t want those ones that ran away to have an inkling of what we are doing. We have been looking for how to get them. If we blow this open, others may go into hiding.”

The CP, however, assured that the suspect will be charged to a court after an intensive investigation has been concluded.

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

