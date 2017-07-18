Readers tell Adanma to wait on God for her man

Adanma is a 43-year-old single lady who is desperate to get married as age is no more on her side and fears she could get into menopause without a child of her own.

Despite all she has done to keep the men who come to her, they end up dumping her after having a fill of her.

She has gone to many places to seek for help and nothing is yet to work for her, forcing her to cry out.

Read her story here:

"My name is Adanma, a 43-year-old single lady. I am very disturbed at the moment over my single status and I fear I may end up this way from the way things are.

I am not ugly and even if I have to say, I have good qualities and will make a good wife but men keep running away from me especially after they have had their ways with me.

I am one person who goes into a relationship with all I have. I make sure any man I am in love with gets the better part of me including my money and heart but they always end up leaving me broken hearted as if I am a piece of bad luck.

I remember vividly when I was in love with Marshal when I was 25 or 26. I was madly in love with him and thought it would end in marriage.

I showed him so much love and affection and was always there for him whenever he needed me. I gave him my body, heart, soul, and money to make him feel wanted but in the end, he dumped me for a woman from his village, saying his parents wanted him to marry someone from their hometown.

I was so hurt and cried so much over my lost love. My sisters and friends consoled me the best they could and told me to move past Marshal and after two years, I fell in love with Steven and also hoped that this time, it would lead to something good.

But he also followed the pattern set by Marshal and since then, it has been one heartbreak or the other. I have been used, and dumped so many times by men I thought were meant for me.

I have cried so much and turned to God to find a way for me to no avail. I have gone for deliverance service in different churches and the pastors kept telling me that God has a perfect plan for me but up till now, I am yet to see that special plan.

Age is no more on my side and I will soon go into menopause and yet, there is no man willing to make me a happy woman.

I don't know if there is any good man out there who will want me or if there is any powerful man of God I can meet to pray for me and change my situation.

Adanma."

The teaser for the day was?

What do you think Adanma should do in this situation?

How Nigeria voted:

She should take her problems to God - 44%

She should get a man to impregnate her and have her baby - 3%

She should worry less as God still has a plan for her - 56%

She should live with her fate as a single lady - 5%

How would you vote here?