Readers say Jimmy needs deliverance to cure his sex addiction

Jimmy is suffering from a condition called gerontophilia which is an unnatural urge for sex with elderly persons but his case has gone beyond that.

He only loves sex with married women and even though he knows he is not doing what is right, he cannot help himself break from the addiction.

He was introduced into the life by a married woman while in the university and since then, he has not been able to stop himself.

Read his story here:

"My name is Jimmy, a 32-year-old man. I am troubled because I have a very big problem and it has eaten deep into me and as much as I wish to put a stop to it, I find myself drawn into it the more.

I have a problem called gerontophilia which is an unnatural love for sex with older persons and in my case, it has gone to a depressing state where I can only enjoy sex with not only older women but married women.

I have tried to strike up relationships with younger ladies but I usually end up messing up in such relationships because I can only enjoy sleeping with married women.

My problem started when I was in the university. There was this married course mate of mine who took a liking for me because I always helped her with her assignments, tests and even examinations.

At the initial stage, I did not have any sexual feelings for her. I was just satisfied with the money, food and other material favours she gave me in appreciation but everything took a turn when I went to visit her off-campus apartment to put her through a difficult course.

We studied far into the night and by the time we rounded up, it was very late and due to the cult activities on campus, she insisted I slept in her place despite my desire to go back.

At the end of the day, I agreed to sleep in her sitting room but I was surprised when I woke up in the middle of the night to find her naked beside me on the settee. She had brought out my penis and was sucking on it with great delight.

Before I knew it, I was on top of her and making love to her. That marked the beginning our of our sexual affair which lasted till we both graduated. All through our stay on campus, I became so attached to the woman and found it difficult to date younger women.

After I graduated, I kept seeing her and she, in turn, introduced me to some of her married friends and I became something of a gigolo. And since then, my life has never been the same as I only enjoy sex with married women.

I have had some angry husbands threaten to either harm or kill me whenever they find out that I was sleeping with their wives but these threats have not stopped me.

My parents are getting worried that they have not seen any young lady visit me neither have I introduced any to them and they have been on my neck to get married.

I know I am sick and I am tired of this type of life I am leading and need help but I don't know how to help myself.

Jimmy."

The teaser for the day was:

What would you advise Jimmy to do in this situation?

How Nigeria voted:

Since he has identified his problems, he must make up his mind to stop - 36%

He needs deliverance from a powerful man of God - 54%

He needs medical help to get out of his addiction - 7%

His problem is spiritual and needs a powerful native doctor to assist him - 4%

How would you vote on this issue?