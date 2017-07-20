Readers say Blessing should go to a man of God for deliverance

Blessing has been married for 10 years without a child and is under so much pressure from her husband and family to give them a child.

They think Blessing is the reason behind her childlessness and have continued to heap insults and abuses on her, making her suffer in silence.

The situation led her to a supposed man of God who has put her in a very difficult situation and she is crying out for help from fellow readers.

Read her story here:

"My name is Blessing, a 38-year-old married woman still looking for a fruit of the womb 10 years after I got married.

My husband, Valentine, had been very understanding and kept telling me that I should be patient, that God would surely bless us with children at the right time.

But all that changed after his family members, especially his mother and two older sisters began mounting pressure on him to give them a child and he suddenly became hostile to me, blaming me for my inability to have a child.

Even when medical reports showed there was nothing wrong with me and that I would have a child at the right time, Valentine and his people kept at it, blaming me for our childlessness.

It got to a point that they resorted to calling me names with the mother often referring to me as a man who is just eating her son's food instead of bearing children like other women.

Instead of supporting me, my husband joined them in making fun of me and would not stop telling me that he would soon get married to a woman who would give him children instead of a barren woman who was just a liability to him.

I cried so much every time they treated me that way and prayed to God to help me out of my childless situation. In my moment of darkness, I visited so many hospitals, churches, and prayer homes for assistance and went through a lot of deliverance, fasting, assignments, all aimed at opening my womb, to no avail.

It was my best friend, Favour, who told me about this very powerful man of God who was doing great things somewhere in the outskirt of Lagos and insisted on taking me to see the man.

I did not hesitate and went with Favour to meet the man she had spoken so glowingly about. After praying for me, the pastor said I would have to spend one week in the church for him to conduct prayer sessions for me and give me spiritual baths every night.

When I got home, I told Valentine about the mission but he could not care less as he told me I was free to go anywhere, after all, I was not his wife but his property.

In tears, I went to meet the man of God who has turned out to be a demon in disguise. It was just on the second day of the prayers when the pastor hypnotized me and forcefully had sex with me.

It was when he was through that I became normal and questioned him why he did what he did and he told me it was the instruction he got from God to have sex with me so that my womb would be opened.

Angrily, I stormed out of the church and vowed never to go back but since that night, I always have dreams where the pastor would be making love to me and telling me that I would never get pregnant unless I go to him to complete the assignment.

I now live in fear for my life as I face a two-prong battle with my husband's family and the so called pastor. What do I do?

Blessing."

The teaser for the day was:

What would you advise Blessing to do?

How Nigeria voted:

She should go to a real man of God to deliver her from the evil pastor - 56%

She should bury the secret and pray to God for a baby - 18%

She should go for a fertility treatment - 10%

She should report the fake pastor to the police - 15%

How would your vote go here?