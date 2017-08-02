Readers agree that there is marital rape

Emmanuella has been married to Bayo for seven years with two lovely kids but he has been in the habit of raping her even when she is pregnant.

It seems Bayo gets a kick out of forcefully having sex with his wife even when she is not in the mood or sick.

Many people believe since she is his wife, Bayo cannot be said to rape Emmanuella but the regular sexual assault is taking a toll on her.

Read her story here:

"My name is Emmanuella, a 30-year-old married woman with two kids. I have been married to Bayo for seven years now but I can tell you that I do not enjoy my marriage any longer.

I am really fed up with the way my husband rapes me regularly is if I am a prostitute whose only duty is to give him sexual satisfaction.

The most annoying thing is that whenever I report him to his family members, they will say that as since he is my husband, I should not call it rape.

They seem to think that as long as I remain his property, he has every right to do anything he wants with me.

Our pastor and his wife have spoken to Bayo several times but instead of my husband stopping the sexual assault on me, he increases the intensity.

The whole thing started in the second year of our marriage when I was six months pregnant with our first child. I remember vividly the moment Bayo came home drunk and met me lying down on the sofa. I was having cramps in my stomach and was rolling around in pains.

I expected my husband to ask me how I was feeling since I had called him to tell him I was not feeling fine. Instead, my husband stripped himself naked and told me he wanted to have sex.

I was surprised at him because normally, Bayo would have taken me to the hospital but that night, all he wanted was sex, not minding what I was going through. I told him I could not have sex with him as I was in serious pains.

But he said he did not care whether I was dying and before I knew what was happening, Bayo had torn my night gown and raped me on the floor of the sitting room. When he was done, he left me there crying and went inside and slept off.

Since that first experience, Bayo has made it a duty to forcefully have sex with me whether I was in the mood or not. Even when I had our second baby, Bayo raped me barely three days later.

I am really fed up and if this assault does not stop, I will have no option but to file for a divorce because I have had enough.

Emmanuella."

The teaser for the day was:

Can a man rape his wife?

How Nigeria voted:

Yes, if the woman does not want sex and he forces her - 29%

No, she is his wife and he cannot be said to rape her - 21%

As long as the sex is not consensual, the man is said to rape his wife - 36%

There is no such thing as marital rape - 14%

How would you vote on this issue?