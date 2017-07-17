Home > Gist >

RCCG mourn pastor, family who were crushed to death

The RCCG family has been thrown into mourning following the death of a pastor alongside his wife and two children on their way back from the Camp.

The late Pastor Charles Ezechila and family play

The late Pastor Charles Ezechila and family

The Redeemed Christian Church of God [RCCG], is still mourning one of its own, Pastor Charles Ito Ezechila, who was crushed to death alongside his wife, two sons and three others when a container fell on their bus at the Ojota bus stop, Lagos State.

Pastor Ezechila, his wife Rosaline and their sons, Peculiar and Chibuike who were 12 and 14 years respectively, were crushed to death on Saturday, July 8, 2017,  their way home from the monthly Holy Ghost vigil at the Redemption Camp along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

ALSO READ: "Tragedy: How RCCG pastor, wife, children were crushed to death in Lagos"

It was gathered that the articulated truck with registration number AKD 663 KF conveying a 40ft container laden with plywood, fell on the Volkswagen commercial bus [Danfo] with registration number FST 944 XR which was driven by the pastor.

The scene of the fatal accident in Ojota play The scene of the fatal accident (Nation)

 

The victims were trapped inside the vehicle and took the intervention by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency [LASEMA] Response Unit, the police, the Lagos State Fire Service, and other sympathizers to rescue three other victims who were taken to the Trauma Centre Toll Gate.

Those rescued included one Olasunkanmi Adeogun of 133, Olatunji Street, Ojota, and another young man identified as Ifeanyi, all of them members of the RCCG Province 8 while the dead bodies in the bus were extricated and taken to Ikorodu General Hospital Mortuary.

ALSO READ: "Lord Have Mercy: Container falls on commercial bus in Ketu, many feared dead"

May the souls of the departed rest in peace, Amen.

Gone Too Soon Pregnant woman dies in early morning accident in Lagos (Photos)
