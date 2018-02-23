Home > Gist >

Quilox World Tour 2018 - The Second Coming

Quilox World Tour 2018 The Second Coming - Shina Peller, Dj Consequence others to storm South Africa

  Published:
The second coming - Shina Peller, Dj Consequence others to storm South Africa play

Quilox World Tour 2018
In 2017, luxury nightlife brand Club Quilox took the nightlife industry by surprise as it organized the first ever world tour in Africa's history.

It started in Ghana, then it proceeded to New York, then Atlanta - next stop was the United Kingdom.

When everyone thought the world tour was done for the year it went to Dubai, its last stop in 2017 was South Africa.

The Quilox world tour has had various celebrities; Davido, Tiwa Savage, Peter (P-square), Dj Spinall, Dj Stevie, Special Spesh, Eva, 2face, Sound Sultan and many more.

It's also had the crème de la crème of the social stratosphere in attendance.

play Quilox founder Shina Peller and pop star 2baba (File)

 

In celebration of Black History month, the Quilox world tour will start from the motherland Africa.

It will begin where it stopped last time - South Africa - we had a luxury party in Johannesburg and an all-white party in Cape Town.

ALSO READ: Quilox Ultra Pool Party to hold September edition themed Shades & Swimsuits

This year we hit you with a luxury party themed "The Second Coming."

A team consisting of; Shina Peller, Dj Consequence, Alatika, and Hype Man Kole would be storming Club Harem in Johannesburg, South Africa for yet another electrifying world tour experience

Date - 23rd February 2018

Venue - Harem Night Club, 160 Jan Smuts Avenue Rosebank Guateng South Africa.

Time - 10pm

For further information and table bookings call +27714945575 or email us at info@clubquilox.com

Last year we brought the storm, this year we are coming with full force. South Africa is about to see nightlife like never before. Don't just hear the stories, be a part of greatness.

